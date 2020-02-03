TORONTO -- Researchers have developed a software-controlled “smart surface” embedded with thousands of antennas designed to boost the strength of wireless signals.

Known as “RFocus,” the device could be embedded into walls in homes or offices to improve wireless signal strength without having to directly modify the receiving devices -- something that will become increasingly useful as our devices become smaller in size.

The smaller a device becomes, the harder it is to fit additional antennas inside to boost the range from the device itself.

The device, developed by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), would act as a mirror or lens, focusing radio signals onto surrounding mobile devices, using 3,000 tiny antennas to provide ten times the signal strength.

"The core goal here was to explore whether we can use elements in the environment and arrange them to direct the signal in a way that we can actually control," MIT professor Hari Balakrishnan said in a press release.

"If you want to have wireless devices that transmit at the lowest possible power, but give you a good signal, this seems to be one extremely promising way to do it."

For the average consumer, researchers say the device could be used as a Wi-Fi range extender.

But, more interestingly, researchers believe the technology could be manufactured into inexpensive wallpaper, paving the way for network-connected homes and factories.