TORONTO -- Divers have been working for hours to free a sperm whale tangled in a net off the Aeolian Islands in Italy.

The animal was first spotted on Saturday by onlookers who noticed the distressed whale caught in a net, the Italian Coast Guard said in Facebook post. The video shared on social media shows divers chopping at the large pink net that has become more entangled around the whale’s tail.

Various patrols and biologists are actively working to free the whale, according to the Italian Coast Guard.

“The activity is made particularly difficult by the size of the specimen and its state of agitation, which does not allow continuous assistance to be provided in safety,” the Coast Guard wrote in a Facebook post, translated from Italian.

This is the second time within the span of a few weeks that a whale was found to be caught in a fishing net. The Italian Coast Guard and biologists were called to the scene three weeks ago in the same waters after a sperm whale was similarly caught in a net and eventually freed.

The Italian Coast Guard said this year has been exceptionally intense as illegal fishing of these aquatic animals continues.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, most whale species are facing a high risk of extinction in the wild. More than 1,000 whales are killed each year due to commercial whale hunts.

Since January, more than 100 kilometres of fishing nets have been confiscated by the authorities.