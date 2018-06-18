

The Canadian Press





HARBOUR GRACE, N.L. -- A stranded whale in eastern Newfoundland that was freed by a rescue team has again beached itself near Harbour Grace.

Wayne Ledwell of Whale Release and Strandings says his group was called to Harbour Grace early Monday when residents spotted the adult minke whale in distress.

Ledwell says the small whale appeared to be very thin, and there were concerns it could die.

Witnesses say Ledwell and a colleague managed to free the whale using the oars on their speedboat.

They say the whale headed for deeper water then turned around and again got stuck in the shallow water near the mouth of a small river.