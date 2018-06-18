Rescue group monitoring sick minke whale in Newfoundland harbour
Mike Morrissey of Whale Release and Strandings paddles cautiously towards an adult minke whale in Harbour Grace, N.L., in this recent handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Whale Release and Strandings)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 2:28PM EDT
HARBOUR GRACE, N.L. -- A stranded whale in eastern Newfoundland that was freed by a rescue team has again beached itself near Harbour Grace.
Wayne Ledwell of Whale Release and Strandings says his group was called to Harbour Grace early Monday when residents spotted the adult minke whale in distress.
Ledwell says the small whale appeared to be very thin, and there were concerns it could die.
Witnesses say Ledwell and a colleague managed to free the whale using the oars on their speedboat.
They say the whale headed for deeper water then turned around and again got stuck in the shallow water near the mouth of a small river.
DFO is aware of the stranded Minke whale in @HarbourGrace1. #DFONL Fishery Officers and the Whale Release and Strandings Group are onsite. We are working hard toward the best possible outcome.— DFO_NL (@DFO_NL) June 18, 2018
