

The Associated Press





FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Lowell Observatory's Pluto Discovery Telescope is ready for business after a year of intensive restoration work.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the public reopening will be Saturday.

Nearly every part of the 90-year-old instrument and accompanying dome has been refurbished, from the trio of lenses to historic wooden shutters that open up to the stars.

The observatory says the telescope is working as well and is looking even better than it did when Clyde Tombaugh used the instrument to pick out distant Pluto 88 years ago.

Ralph Nye, part of the restoration team, says the repairs came in on time and met the project's $155,000 budget with a few bucks to spare.