TORONTO -- A world-renowned Canadian astrophysicist with an out-of-this-world career has written a deeply personal memoir that weaves together incredible career highs with devastating personal loss.

Sara Seager is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is known for her research on exoplanets and their atmospheres. Exoplanets are planets that orbit around a star other than our sun. While Seager spends most of her time researching outer space, her new memoir titled, The Smallest Lights in the Universe, explores something more internal.

Seager lost both her father and husband to cancer in close succession. Her memoir describes her attempts to keep her career intact and prevent her two sons from crumbling with grief.

“When someone you love dies, you don’t leave them. They leave you,” writes Seager about learning to love after loss. “Your love gets stuck, lost in translation between this world and the next: You’re constantly giving your heart to someone who isn’t there to receive it, and at the expense of someone who is.”

After losing her husband Mike to cancer in 2011, she was able to find love again with her current husband, Charles.

“I just thought about what I might lose if I didn’t try,” Seager told CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday. “I took a deep breath and said whatever the universe wants to give me I will try it.”

In 2016, she found out she had autism, after the New York Times published an in-depth profile about her. Shortly after the article ran, Seager says a friend emailed her to say that he had read the article and was inclined to believe she was living with autism.

“I was in denial,” she says. “There’s no possible way I couldn’t know something so big about myself by that age.”

Autism can be described as a range of conditions which can include challenges with social skills and communication. Seager says she eventually went to get tested and was later given a formal diagnosis.

“It changed my life,” she says. “It just made me relieved because I’m not so awkward, it’s just who I am. It made me able to accept it.”

Seager’s new book, The Smallest Lights in the Universe, is currently available for purchase and download.​