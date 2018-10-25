

CTVNews.ca Staff





A remote island in the northwestern Hawaiian archipelago has all but vanished after a powerful hurricane swept through the region earlier this month.

Satellite images released by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service show the narrow 11-acre land mass before and after Hurricane Walaka tore through the region in early October. The Category-3 hurricane created a storm surge that washed over the small slice of land measuring only 121 metres wide.

Located in the French Frigate Shoals in the central Pacific, East Island is an important nesting ground for threatened green sea turtles and pupping ground for endangered monk seals, according to the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument. The U.S. government organization confirmed island appeared to be under water following the hurricane in a statement released on Tuesday.

A marine debris team is being sent to survey the damage and its impact on wildlife in the French Frigate Shoals, the release said.

Dr. Chip Fletcher, a climate scientist at the University of Hawaii, told the Honolulu Civil Beat, which first reported the island’s disappearance, that he was doing research on East Island in July. He said he thought it would be a couple of more decades before rising seas buried the island underwater.

“Oh my God, it’s gone,” he said when he thought to himself when he received the news. “It’s one more chink in the wall of the network of ecosystem diversity on this planet that is being dismantled.”

Fletcher uploaded drone video of the island from July that shows the white sandy island bordered by turquoise waters.

In the satellite images released by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, only a tiny sliver of the island can be seen peeking out from beneath the sea.

On Facebook, Fletcher called the event a “silent tragedy” for the French Frigate Shoals and the marine life that nested there.

The team from the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument is expected to survey the effects of the hurricane later in the week.

“Monument co-managers are working to better understand the implications for cultural resources and wildlife, protected species and their habitat within the Monument,” the statement said. “We will continue to monitor the species and islands to better assess the impacts from the hurricane.”