TORONTO -- Scientists at Purdue University in the United States are providing insight into the cognitive capacity of animals after successfully training two species of pigs how to operate a digital screen and joystick with their snout.

According to the study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, the pigs were trained to use a joystick to move an on-screen cursor to make contact with targets on the monitor. When the cursor collided with a target, the pigs were given a food reward.

“The video-task acquisition required conceptual understanding of the task, as well as skilled motor performance,” the study says. Upon analysis, researchers noted that the pigs were likely to make contact with the targets in the video game on their first attempt.

“These results indicate that despite dexterity and visual constraints, pigs have the capacity to acquire a joystick-operated video-game task,” the study says.

The study involved two Yorkshire barrows (castrated male pigs) and two Panepinto micro-pig barrows who were cared for at an indoor facility on the Pennsylvania State University campus.

The animals were trained for two weeks using a mock joystick until they were able to operate the joystick consistently on command.

After 12 weeks, the two Yorkshire barrows were no longer used in the experiment because they had grown too large to stand long enough to complete the sessions, and also no longer fit within the constraints of the test pen.

“That the pigs achieved the level of success they did on a task that was significantly outside their normal frame of reference [is] in itself remarkable, and indicative of their behavioral and cognitive flexibility,” the study notes.

“Although food rewards associated with the task were likely a motivating factor, the social contact the pigs experienced with their trainer also appeared to be very important.”