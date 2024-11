Reddit was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, a day after the social media company said it had fixed a bug following a recent software update.

The company had rolled out a fix for a software bug that prevented tens of thousands of people from accessing the social media platform on Wednesday, according to Reddit.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, showed more than 50,000 reports of outages.

Reddit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

