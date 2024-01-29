Sci-Tech

    • 'Recovering well': Elon Musk's Neuralink implants its first brain chip in human

    Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File) Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File)
    Elon Musk, Neuralink's billionaire founder, said the first human received an implant from the brain-chip startup on Sunday and is recovering well, in a post on social media platform X on Monday.

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had given the company clearance last year to conduct its first trial to test its implant on humans.

    "Initial results show promising neuron spike detection," Musk added.

    The startup's PRIME Study is a trial for its wireless brain-computer interface to evaluate the safety of the implant and surgical robot.

    The study will assess the functionality of the interface which enables people with quadriplegia, or paralysis of all four limbs, to control devices with their thoughts, according to the company's website.

    Neuralink did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further details.

    Reuters reported earlier this month that Neuralink was fined for violating U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) rules regarding the movement of hazardous materials.

