Real-life Tatooine: Astronomers discover planet orbiting two stars at once
With the help of the old technique that was used to discover the very first exoplanet in 1995, astronomers have discovered a planet orbiting two stars at the same time.
This rarely observed phenomenon, called circumbinary planets, has never before been detected using this technique.
“Whereas people were previously able to find planets around single stars using radial velocities pretty easily, this technique was not being successfully used to search for binaries,” David Martin, co-author of the study and NASA Sagan Fellow in astronomy at The Ohio State University, said in a press release.
The newly discovered planet is a gas-giant that is 65 times more massive than Earth. It orbits two stars along with another, smaller exoplanet — a term which refers to planets orbiting stars outside of our own — which had previously been detected in 2020. Prior to this discovery of a second planet in this system, only one other multi-planet circumbinary system has ever been found: Keplar-47, which is believed to have three orbiting exoplanets.
The image of Luke Skywalker watching two suns setting on his home planet of Tatooine in “Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope” is one of the most iconic images of science fiction, but for a long time, the idea of a planet orbiting two stars was believed to be nothing more than that — science fiction.
However, NASA’s Keplar project, which was a spacecraft launched in 2009 with the goal of detecting planets, helped scientists understand that binary star systems and circumbinary planets were much more common than previously thought.
Half of the stars in the sky are single stars, meaning that if they have planets, those planets only orbit around them. But the other half of the stars are in systems with each other, with some consisting of two stars moving in an established pattern together, others consisting of three or four. Not all of these multi-star systems have a planet or planets orbiting them, but how common they are means that there are likely many more planets orbiting two or more stars than we are currently aware of.
“When a planet orbits two stars, it can be a bit more complicated to find because both of its stars are also moving through space,” Martin said. “So how we can detect these stars’ exoplanets, and the way in which they are formed, are all quite different.”
Currently, there are only 12 binary systems known to host circumbinary planets. Astronomers behind this new discovery, described Monday in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Astronomy, are hoping that this marks progress in how we search for a detect exoplanets in these unique systems.
The vast majority of the exoplanets that astronomers have discovered in the universe thus far have been discovered using the transit method.
This method involves tracking the light from stars over a large period of time to measure if the star’s brightness dims at any point. A dip in brightness that follows a specific pattern suggests that a planet is passing in front of the star on a regular basis as it orbits it.
When astronomers first started looking for exoplanets, however, they found the first exoplanet, called Dimidium, by using the radial velocity method.
This method relies on watching the tiny shifts in a star’s position in the sky as it is pulled by the gravity of an orbiting planet. This gravitational interaction makes a star wobble ever so slightly, a movement that can be detected by looking at the colour signature of the star’s light. A star that is red-shifted is farther away, while a blue shift indicates that it is closer, as longer light wavelengths appear redder.
If this wobble is happening on a regular basis, it almost certainly means there is a planet pulling on the star as it orbits it.
In the past, this method has been best at detecting large exoplanets that are quite close to their stars, as well as establishing the mass of already detected exoplanets.
What it hasn’t been good at is detecting planets in binary or multi-star systems, since in these systems, the stars are not only being affected by a planet’s gravity, but the gravity of the other star or stars in the system.
This new discovery of a binary system with two circumbinary planets is a step forward for the radial-velocity survey called BEBOP — which stands for “binaries escorted by orbiting planets.”
The system is officially called TOI-1338/BEBOP-1, showing that it is the first entry in the BEBOP catalogue of circumbinary planets that have been found using the radial velocity method.
Although the transit method is very reliable in detecting planets, it is also limited in its scope, as it requires a planet to pass between its star on a plane that lines up with Earth’s view of that star, meaning that we could be missing planets that are orbiting on a tilted orbit. The transit method also favours planets with a shorter orbital period, as it’s easier to establish a pattern of orbit if a planet doesn’t take years to complete one orbit.
BEBOP-1c, which refers specifically to the larger of the two planets orbiting in this system, hasn’t transited in front of the star yet, and it’s unknown when it will. The smaller planet hasn’t been picked up by radial velocity data, but researchers were able to infer its presence using existing data on it.
The BEBOP program is believed to be particularly helpful in detecting circumbinary planets in binary systems where one star is much brighter than the other.
“If we are to unravel the mysteries of circumbinary Tatooine-like exo-atmospheres, the BEBOP-1 system may provide a new hope,” authors wrote in the study.
The inner planet is also sparking interest because it is eligible for atmospheric study by the James Webb Space Telescope, a development which could help look for whether life is possible on this planet. If NASA studies the inner planet further, it would be the first planet orbiting two stars to have its atmosphere studied.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Review of Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison underway
A review into the federal corrections service’s decision to move convicted killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison earlier this month has begun.
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown retires, ending judicial review
Justice Russell Brown has decided to retire from the Supreme Court of Canada, effective immediately. With his decision to leave Canada's top court, a judicial review into Brown's alleged misconduct related to events in Arizona earlier this year has been halted.
First Nation chief writes to Gretzky, other stars over appearances in gambling ads
If you’ve tuned into a hockey game or any live sports event in Canada over the last year, you’re sure to have noticed a stacked deck of gambling advertisements. Now, the Chief of The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation has written a letter to the hockey superstars appearing in them.
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
Risking it all: Afghans face a perilous journey across 12 countries through jungles and rivers to reach Canada
Three Afghan refugees share their harrowing experiences of fleeing the Taliban and embarking on a dangerous quest for safety. They share their stories of overcoming numerous obstacles and enduring treacherous conditions crossing 12 countries, mostly by foot, to seek refuge in Canada.
'Not a blank cheque': LeBlanc on working with opposition on shaping foreign interference public process
Conversations are getting started between the federal government and opposition parties on what form a further public process probing foreign interference in Canada should take, following the resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston. But, those talks should not be interpreted as 'a blank cheque,' to the opposition, says Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
No concerns raised at time of Beijing-linked donation: former Trudeau Foundation head
Former Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation head Morris Rosenberg says concerns were never raised to him about a large donation to the charity from two Chinese businessmen connected to Beijing.
'It's not over': How the weather forecast will affect wildfires, firefighting efforts in Canada
Rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast for parts of Canada could offer some relief for residents and firefighters working tirelessly to extinguish the flames from raging forest fires, an expert says, while warning that the fire season is not over yet.
Real-life Tatooine: Astronomers discover planet orbiting two stars at once
With the help of the old technique that was used to discover the very first exoplanet in 1995, astronomers have discovered a planet orbiting two stars at the same time.
Canada
-
Risking it all: Afghans face a perilous journey across 12 countries through jungles and rivers to reach Canada
Three Afghan refugees share their harrowing experiences of fleeing the Taliban and embarking on a dangerous quest for safety. They share their stories of overcoming numerous obstacles and enduring treacherous conditions crossing 12 countries, mostly by foot, to seek refuge in Canada.
-
Review of Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison underway
A review into the federal corrections service’s decision to move convicted killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison earlier this month has begun.
-
First Nation chief writes to Gretzky, other stars over appearances in gambling ads
If you’ve tuned into a hockey game or any live sports event in Canada over the last year, you’re sure to have noticed a stacked deck of gambling advertisements. Now, the Chief of The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation has written a letter to the hockey superstars appearing in them.
-
A third of Canadians support changing anthem to say 'our home on native land': poll
A new poll suggests only a third of Canadians support a proposal from Mississauga, Ont., to ask the federal government to change the lyrics of the national anthem.
-
Evacuation for hundreds more properties as winds fan Donnie Creek wildfire in northeastern B.C.
Hundreds more properties have been ordered evacuated after high winds fanned a massive wildfire in northeastern British Columbia that is the second largest in the province's history.
-
Manitoba First Nation proposes $5B class action against Ottawa
The chief of a remote First Nation in northern Manitoba is proposing a national class-action lawsuit against the federal government for failing to address the housing crisis on reserves.
World
-
Biden will host outgoing NATO secretary-general Stoltenberg as competition to replace him heats up
U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome outgoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to the White House for talks on Tuesday as the competition to find his successor to lead the military alliance heats up.
-
11-year-old British girl shot dead in France over apparent land dispute
An 11-year-old British girl was shot dead in Saint-Herbot, a hamlet in Brittany, western France, on Saturday, according to the local prosecutor.
-
Woman declared dead in Ecuador revives during her wake; health authorities investigate
A 76-year-old woman who was declared dead at a hospital in Ecuador astonished her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake.
-
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
-
Black Florida mother killed by white neighbor remembered for faith, devotion to 4 kids
Civil rights leaders and ministers demanded justice during a memorial service for a Black mother who was fatally shot in front of her 9-year-old son by a white neighbor firing through the door of her central Florida home.
-
Nuclear states modernize their weapons, Chinese arsenal is growing: watchdog
The nine nuclear-armed states continue to modernize their arsenals and several deployed new nuclear-armed or nuclear-capable weapon systems in 2022, a Swedish think tank said Monday.
Politics
-
'Not a blank cheque': LeBlanc on working with opposition on shaping foreign interference public process
Conversations are getting started between the federal government and opposition parties on what form a further public process probing foreign interference in Canada should take, following the resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston. But, those talks should not be interpreted as 'a blank cheque,' to the opposition, says Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
-
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown retires, ending judicial review
Justice Russell Brown has decided to retire from the Supreme Court of Canada, effective immediately. With his decision to leave Canada's top court, a judicial review into Brown's alleged misconduct related to events in Arizona earlier this year has been halted.
-
Opposition leaders yet to meet about setting terms of possible public inquiry: Singh
Opposition leaders have yet to meet to discuss terms of reference for a possible public inquiry into foreign interference, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Monday, with one national security expert saying their proposal will likely be a sticking point.
Health
-
Abstinence not required: How a Baltimore drug treatment program prioritizes saving lives
In a mobile health clinic housed in a retrofitted van, which parks in some of Baltimore's most drug-ravaged communities, doctors and nurses meet with patients, write prescriptions and provide basic wound care, hepatitis C treatment, packages of the overdose reversal agent naloxone and more, all free of charge.
-
Ontario to stop free COVID-19 rapid test program in pharmacies, grocery stores
An Ontario program that distributes free rapid tests for COVID-19 at grocery stores and pharmacies will end after this month.
-
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Sci-Tech
-
ChatGPT a 'time-saver' for parents, teachers as Canadians share how they're using the AI tool
Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about how they are using AI tools such as ChatGPT to help with everything from fine-tuning their resumes to generating meal plans. But many also acknowledge the limitations of this technology, including its ability to generate false information. Here's how Canadians are making the most of ChatGPT while being mindful of its pitfalls.
-
Thousands of Reddit communities go dark to protest company's controversial new policy
Thousands of Reddit forums are going dark Monday in one of the largest user-driven protests ever to hit the social media platform.
-
Real-life Tatooine: Astronomers discover planet orbiting two stars at once
With the help of the old technique that was used to discover the very first exoplanet in 1995, astronomers have discovered a planet orbiting two stars at the same time.
Entertainment
-
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline fight back against tabloid reports
Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline are speaking out against tabloid reports they say are untrue.
-
Kelis has no interest in addressing that Bill Murray dating speculation
Kelis can’t be bothered with speculation about her dating life. Speculation the “Milkshake” singer and actor Bill Murray are romantically linked began with a report on Thursday from the US Sun, which spurred confusion online and set Twitter ablaze with hilarious reactions to the unlikely potential couple.
-
Inside the Tony Awards: No script, but plenty of song, dance, high spirits and history
The Tony Awards ceremony went off without a hitch on Sunday night. The event was scriptless, to honour a compromise with striking writers, but chock full of high-spirited Broadway performances drawing raucous cheers from an audience clearly thrilled to be there at all.
Business
-
More work to be done on Indigenous representation in corporate world: panel
More work needs to be done to improve Indigenous representation on corporate boards and in business, according to a panel of Indigenous women in the business world.
-
Glencore makes offer for the steelmaking coal business of Teck Resources
Swiss company Glencore it has made an offer to buy the steelmaking coal business of Teck Resources Ltd.
-
Vancouver port ranked 347th of 348 on global efficiency list
The Port of Vancouver placed second-to-last on a global ranking of hundreds of container ports, after some cargo ships waited weeks to unload their cargo last year.
Lifestyle
-
Skin flare-ups? Here might be why acne is coming back: expert
Many medical conditions can cause the skin to break out and result in dry areas, but one expert says anyone can be subjected to skin flare-ups.
-
'Big joy': How a mother and son are making hiking more accessible, one trail at a time
A mother and son duo created a group called the Wheelchair Hikers & Supporters Ontario, with the goal of making hiking more accessible for wheelchair users with a love for exploring the trails.
-
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Sports
-
Security guard mistakenly tackles golf pro to the ground as Nick Taylor celebrates Canadian Open win
Nick Taylor's champagne shower at the Canadian Open turned into a dramatic tackle as a security guard mistakenly slammed a fellow golf star to the ground on Sunday night.
-
Nick Taylor's victory at RBC Canadian Open 'monumental' on multiple levels
Nick Taylor tossed his putter having realized what he had accomplished. That moment on Sunday was followed by thunderous cheers and jumping from the fans at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, which coincided with the reaction from fans at home across Canada, including some of Taylor's family.
-
Putting guru from London, Ont. helped Nick Taylor win the RBC Canadian Open
The roar could be heard from coast to coast. Nick Taylor drained a 72-foot putt on the fourth playoff hole to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.
Autos
-
Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans after 50-year absence
Ferrari ended a 50-year absence from the 24 Hours of Le Mans by toppling mighty Toyota in the centenary running of the most iconic sports car race in the world.
-
-
Ford to bring Mustang back to Le Mans under company rebranding
Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer "into the racing business."