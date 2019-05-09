Ransomware attack forces Baltimore government to go 'manual'
In this file photo, Acting Baltimore Mayor Bernard 'Jack' Young talks on the phone outside the National Organization of Black County Officials annual Economic Development Conference, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 7:53AM EDT
Baltimore Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young says a ransomware virus that hit the city's computer systems has forced operations to "revert back to manual."
The Baltimore Sun reports the extent of the Robbinhood ransomware attack was noticeable Wednesday as some city systems remained offline and several departments reported email and phone issues. The 911 system hasn't been affected, at least.
The FBI is investigating after authorities announced Tuesday that hackers were demanding about $76,000 to unlock encrypted files in city computers.
Young spokesman Lester Davis says most residents won't notice an impact. But the mayor said city employees who can't work without computer systems may be asked if they'd be willing to help clean up the city if the attack takes longer than expected to fix.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images
- Singapore reportedly criminalizes publication of fake news
- FTC urged by child advocates to investigate Amazon's Alexa
- New U.S. navy guidelines for reporting UFOs, findings to be kept secret
- Drone sighting closes Frankfurt airport for an hour