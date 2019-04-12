Putin vows to pump more cash into Russian space industries
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to Dr. Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen AG, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on April 12, 2019. (Maxim Shipenkov / Pool Photo via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 10:47AM EDT
MOSCOW -- President Vladimir Putin has promised to burnish Russia's space glory by providing more funds to develop cutting-edge rocket technologies.
Speaking during Friday's visit to rocket-maker Energomash, Putin said the government will offer more cash to develop new rockets and create more incentives for space industry workers.
Putin's visit came on Cosmonauts Day, a holiday marking the anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's flight on April 12, 1961, to become the first human in space.
The Russian leader said the Kremlin will also earmark 25 billion rubles (about $388 million) to build the national space centre in Moscow that will house space officials and research labs.
Russia's space industries have recently been dogged by a series of launch failures that dented their niche in the global market for commercial satellite launches.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Nepal to send team to clean litter, retrieve bodies on Mount Everest
- First palace of Nero, Rome's most notorious emperor, reopens to the public
- Putin vows to pump more cash into Russian space industries
- Filipinos plan more diggings where new human species found
- First black hole to be photographed now has a name