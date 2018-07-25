Pregnant again! April the giraffe's calf is due in March
April the giraffe and her newborn calf. (Animal Adventure Park / Facebook)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 9:21AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 25, 2018 12:59PM EDT
NEW YORK -- You don't need to stick your neck out to predict that this pregnancy is going to get some attention.
April, the giraffe whose YouTube pregnancy in 2017 made her famous, is due again around next March.
Jordon Patch of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, announced the pregnancy Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show.
April's pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to Tajiri (tah-JEER'-ee).
Patch says Tajiri's father also sired the new calf.
April's progress can be followed online at aprilthegiraffe.com.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Researchers use leaf blower to see how lizards endure storms
- Parents warned that Cake app isn't for kids due to high sexual content
- Oilsands could eventually acidify area size of Germany: study
- Calgary university develops investigative tool for wildfires, oil spills
- Researchers believe they've found liquid water on Mars