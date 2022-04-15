Powerful 'megamaser' space laser spotted by South African telescope
Astronomers have detected a powerful radiowave laser, known as a megamaser, in space.
This record-breaking megamaser is the most distant one ever observed at 5 billion light-years away from Earth.
The light from this space laser traveled a whopping 36 thousand billion billion miles (58 thousand billion billion kilometres) to reach our planet.
An international team of astronomers, led by Marcin Glowacki, observed this light, using the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory's MeerKAT telescope. (MeerKAT is shorthand for Karoo Array Telescope, preceded by the Afrikaans word for "more.")
Glowacki is a research associate at the Curtin University node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research in Australia.
Megamasers are created when two galaxies crash into each other. It is the first hydroxyl megamaser that MeerKAT has observed, Glowacki said.
Hydroxl, a chemical group consisting of one hydrogen atom and one oxygen atom, can be found inside galaxy mergers.
"When galaxies collide, the gas they contain becomes extremely dense and can trigger concentrated beams of light to shoot out," Glowacki said in a statement.
The research team has named the laser Nkalakatha, which means "big boss" in isiZulu, the Bantu language of the Zulus in South Africa.
The astronomers detected the megamaser on the first night of a survey that spanned more than 3,000 hours of observation time using MeerKAT.
"It's impressive that, with just a single night of observations, we've already found a record-breaking megamaser," Glowacki said. "It shows just how good the telescope is."
The research team is continuing to use MeerKAT to observe narrow areas in the sky closely and search for the same elements spied in the megamaser. Doing so could provide more insight into how the universe has evolved.
"We have follow-up observations of the megamaser planned and hope to make many more discoveries," Glowacki said.
The MeerKAT telescope, located in the Karoo region of South Africa, includes an array of 64 radio dishes and has been operational since July 2018. The powerful telescope is sensitive to faint radio light.
MeerKAT is a precursor to the transcontinental Square Kilometre Array, or SKA, a telescope under construction in both South Africa and Australia.
The array will include thousands of dishes and up to 1 million low-frequency antennas in an effort to build the world's largest radio telescope.
Despite the fact that these dishes and antennas will be in different parts of the world, together they will create one telescope that has over 1 square kilometre (0.39 square miles) of collecting area. As a result, astronomers can survey the entire sky much more quickly than with other telescopes.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1957-2022 | Mike Bossy, Islanders great, 4-time Stanley Cup champion, dies at 65
Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
Wastewater now 'one of our only reliable tools' to detect COVID-19 prevalence
With limited access to PCR testing, wastewater analysis has been key in determining the prevalence of COVID-19 in different communities over recent months. Experts explain what’s involved in the process and how to make sense of the data.
Health Canada issues treatment failure warning for GSK's COVID therapy amid BA.2 subvariant
Health Canada is alerting health care providers that sotrovimab, a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, may no longer be effective against the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.
The woman who would make Putin pay: Meet Ukraine's war crimes investigator
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and her office have already opened over 8,000 criminal investigations related to the country's war against Russia and identified over 500 suspects, including Russian ministers, military commanders and propagandists
Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to Queen at Windsor
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, had a face-to-face meeting with Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, his spokesperson said after The Sun newspaper reported the visit.
Russia loses warship, says attacks on Kyiv will increase
Russia's Defence Ministry promised Friday to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine's alleged aggression on Russian territory, an ominous warning that followed Moscow's stinging loss of its flagship in the Black Sea.
Omicron XE: What we know about the new subvariant
Health officials are tracking a new Omicron subvariant, classified as the XE, a hybrid of two previously identified subvariants. CTVNews.ca looks at what we know so far about the XE subvariant.
Russian disinformation campaign includes doctored images of CAF members on front lines in Ukraine: CSE
Russia is targeting the Canadian military in its disinformation campaign about the Ukraine war, sharing doctored photos of troops engaged in combat, says the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
Ukraine's port of Mariupol holds out against all odds
Unbroken by a Russian blockade and relentless bombardment, the key port of Mariupol is still holding out, a symbol of staunch Ukrainian resistance that has thwarted the Kremlin's invasion plans.
Canada
-
Mountie recalls killer looked at him as he aimed pistol to end N.S. rampage
A Nova Scotia Mountie has testified that a single glance from the bloodied driver of a Mazda hatchback was the final confirmation that he had a mass killer lined up in his pistol sights.
-
'Horrifying': Freeland promises justice for sexual violence victims in Ukraine
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is committed to seeking justice for Ukrainian women and children as allegations mount of sexual violence by Russian soldiers.
-
Pat King's bail review halted when his lawyer's computer was hacked, new charges to be laid
Ottawa convoy organizer Pat King is facing two new charges, the day after his bail review hearing came to an abrupt and unexpected halt Wednesday when his lawyer's computer appeared to be hacked.
-
Arrest made, Canada-wide warrant issued for 2nd suspect wanted in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri assault
Police say a suspect has been arrested and a Canada-wide warrant issued for another who is wanted in connection to the violent attack against Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill, Ont.
-
Girl, 13, dies from injuries after incident involving school bus in New Brunswick
A 13-year-old girl who was injured in an incident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B., on Tuesday has died from her injuries.
-
More snow is coming to southern Manitoba on Thursday
As the spring storm enters its second day in southern Manitoba, Environment Canada is revealing how much more snow it predicts is coming to the province.
World
-
Live updates:Pro-Russia politician held on treason charge
What's happening in Ukraine on Friday: The wife of a Ukrainian politician held by Kyiv on a treason charge has accused Ukrainian security services of torturing her husband and fabricating his escape from house arrest in a press conference held in Moscow on Friday.
-
Toddler dies in Gaza waiting for permit to get treatment
Jalal al-Masri and his wife spent eight years and their life savings on fertility treatments in order to have their daughter, Fatma. When she was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect in December, they waited another three months for an Israeli permit to take her for treatment outside the Gaza Strip. The permit never came. The 19-month-old died on March 25.
-
Russia loses warship, says attacks on Kyiv will increase
Russia's Defence Ministry promised Friday to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine's alleged aggression on Russian territory, an ominous warning that followed Moscow's stinging loss of its flagship in the Black Sea.
-
Easter holiday bus crash in eastern Zimbabwe takes 35 lives
A bus carrying worshippers travelling to an Easter pilgrimage in mountainous eastern Zimbabwe plunged into a gorge, killing 35 people in the early hours of Friday.
-
Palestinians clash with Israeli police at major holy site
Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on Friday as thousands gathered for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan. Medics said more than 150 Palestinians were wounded in the most serious violence at the site in nearly a year.
-
Growing defiance of COVID-19 measures in China brings wave of arrests
Arrests and detentions for COVID-related rule-breaking in China surged in March, according to the results of a search by Reuters on the Weibo social media platform for police statements, posts by state agencies and state media reports from around China.
Politics
-
Pleas from small businesses for debt help pepper Freeland's post-budget tour
Small business owners have made a plea to the federal finance minister to consider more help paying off their pandemic-related debts as the sixth wave of COVID-19 causes customers to stay home and sales to fall.
-
Canadian soldiers heading to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees
Up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members will soon be deploying to help manage the Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts in Poland, including helping thousands of Ukrainians come to Canada. Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Thursday at the Canadian Forces' military base in Trenton, Ont.
-
Russian disinformation campaign includes doctored images of CAF members on front lines in Ukraine: CSE
Russia is targeting the Canadian military in its disinformation campaign about the Ukraine war, sharing doctored photos of troops engaged in combat, says the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
Health
-
Omicron XE: What we know about the new subvariant
Health officials are tracking a new Omicron subvariant, classified as the XE, a hybrid of two previously identified subvariants. CTVNews.ca looks at what we know so far about the XE subvariant.
-
First COVID-19 test using breath samples authorized by U.S. FDA
The first COVID-19 diagnostic test, which identifies chemical components in breath samples unique to the coronavirus, received emergency use permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday.
-
Wastewater now 'one of our only reliable tools' to detect COVID-19 prevalence
With limited access to PCR testing, wastewater analysis has been key in determining the prevalence of COVID-19 in different communities over recent months. Experts explain what’s involved in the process and how to make sense of the data.
Sci-Tech
-
Powerful 'megamaser' space laser spotted by South African telescope
Astronomers have detected a powerful radiowave laser, known as a megamaser, in space. This record-breaking megamaser is the most distant one ever observed at 5 billion light-years away from Earth.
-
EXPLAINER: What is Musk really doing as he guns for Twitter?
Mercurial billionaire Elon Musk now says he wants to buy Twitter outright, taking it private to restore its commitment to what he terms 'free speech.'
-
Fuel leak thwarts NASA's dress rehearsal for moon rocket
NASA's latest attempt to fuel its huge moon rocket for a countdown test was thwarted Thursday by a hazardous hydrogen leak, the latest in a series of vexing equipment trouble.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Fantastic Beasts,' all about magic, doesn't feel that magical
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Fantastic Beasts,' 'Father Stu' and 'All My Puny Sorrows'
-
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' contestant enters second week as returning champ
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach is now entering her second week as the long-running game show’s returning champion.
-
Therapist: Depp and Heard had relationship of 'mutual abuse'
A former personal assistant to Amber Heard said she never saw the actress suffer any physical abuse at the hands of then-husband Johnny Depp -- but she said Heard once spit in her face when she asked for a higher salary.
Business
-
Russia may be in default, Moody's says
Moody's said Russia may be in default because it tried to service its dollar bonds in rubles, which would be one of the starkest consequences to date of Moscow's exclusion from the Western financial system since President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday, holidays
Asian shares fell in muted trading as most world markets were closed for Good Friday and other holidays.
-
Pleas from small businesses for debt help pepper Freeland's post-budget tour
Small business owners have made a plea to the federal finance minister to consider more help paying off their pandemic-related debts as the sixth wave of COVID-19 causes customers to stay home and sales to fall.
Lifestyle
-
Amputee runner aims to finish 102 marathons in 102 days
South African native Jacky Hunt-Broersma, who lost part of her left leg to cancer, is aiming to run 102 marathons in 102 days. Monday's Boston Marathon would be her 92nd race.
-
White House Easter Egg Roll returns after 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus
The White House is hoping to stir up some 'egg-citement' when the Easter Egg Roll returns on Monday after a two-year, coronavirus-induced hiatus.
-
sponsored
sponsored | How do you find an Olympian?
For Canada's national sport organizations like Rowing Canada and Rugby Canada, finding up-and-coming Olympians has been made easier thanks to RBC Training Ground's talent identification and athlete funding program.
Sports
-
1957-2022
1957-2022 | Mike Bossy, Islanders great, 4-time Stanley Cup champion, dies at 65
Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
-
Lawsuit over Idaho transgender athlete ban likely to proceed
A federal lawsuit challenging Idaho's ban on transgender athletes in women's sports will likely move forward after both sides agreed that the woman who sued is again enrolled at Boise State University and competing in school athletics.
-
3 known Chelsea bids left after Cubs owners drop buyout plan
The owners of the Chicago Cubs dropped their interest in buying Chelsea, leaving three remaining bids for the enforced sale of the Premier League club by sanctioned Russian owner Roman Abramovich.
Autos
-
Meet the 'certified smeller' responsible for Nissan's new car smell
People love that 'new car smell.' For most cars and SUVs, it's a mixture of plastics, stain resistant fabrics and maybe some actual leather, as well. It's a complex olfactory chorus of odors that elicits an emotional response. At car companies like Nissan there are professionals part of whose job is to sniff carefully and ensure every new car has the that unique new car smell.
-
Here's what Canadians should consider when buying an electric vehicle
For first-time electric car buyers, navigating the technology and costs associated with the purchase can seem daunting. Here's expert advice Canadians need to know before buying a zero-emissions vehicle.
-
Honda outlines its EV strategy
Honda is investing 5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) over the next decade in research, especially to realize a major shift to ecological electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday.