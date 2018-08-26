Power project straddling Canada-U.S. border marks 60 years
The St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project and Robert H. Saunders Generating Station can be seen in Massena, N.Y. on Thursday, July 9, 2009, when it was known by a different name. (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, August 26, 2018 9:41AM EDT
MASSENA, N.Y. -- A massive hydro-power project on the St. Lawrence River is celebrating its 60th anniversary.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo marked the milestone by announcing a renewal of the partnership between the New York Power Authority and Ontario Power Generation for 15 more years.
The United States and Canada each operate half of the power plant's 32 turbines. New York's St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project in Massena produces more than 820,000 kilowatts of electricity, enough to light a city the size of Washington, DC.
Canadian officials operate the R.H. Saunders Generating Station in neighbouring Cornwall, Ontario.
The joint agreement signing ceremony took place Friday.
