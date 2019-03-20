

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Several geneticists are criticizing the publication of a study that claims to have identified the notorious serial killer Jack the Ripper using forensic evidence obtained from the shawl of one of his victims.

In a paper published last week in the Journal of Forensic Sciences, Jari Louhelainen, a senior lecturer at Liverpool John Moores University and David Miller, a professor at the University of Leeds, detail their analysis of the “only remaining physical evidence” connected to the murders.

Jack the Ripper, whose identity has never been revealed, is accused of gruesomely murdering at least five women in London between August and November, 1888.

The researchers said a silk shawl purportedly left at the crime scene by victim Catherine Eddowes led them to name Aaron Kosminkski, a Polish barber who moved to England in the 1880s, as the real Jack the Ripper.

The study’s authors forensically tested two stains on the shawl they theorized came from blood and semen. They compared samples of mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) taken from the shawl with samples taken from the living relatives of both the victim and the suspected killer.

“The mtDNA profiles of both the victim and the suspect matched the corresponding reference samples, fortifying the link of the evidence to the crime scene,” the study read.

“To our knowledge, this is the most advanced study to date regarding this case.”

Despite the researchers’ confidence in their analysis, several genetics have voiced concerns with the scientific accuracy of the findings.

Turi King, a geneticist at the University of Leicester who is known for her work studying the remains of King Richard III of England, said the shawl isn’t a reliable piece of evidence for this study.

“There’s a lot of controversy as to whether or not the shawl was actually from the crime scene. We don’t even know if it was from the right era. Apparently it was purchased in an auction,” she told CTV News Channel from Leicester, England on Tuesday.

The geneticist also said there are a lot of questions concerning the handling of the shawl over that many years.

“One of the really big issues you’ve got in a case like this is contamination because all you need to do is to breathe on this shawl and you’re putting your own DNA on it,” she explained.

King said she understands the owner of the shawl who put it up for auction was photographed holding the garment with bare hands. She also said the shawl was in the presence of the living descendants whose DNA was used for the study.

“So if they’ve breathed on it, then they’ve already put their DNA on it,” she said.

British geneticist Adam Rutherford agreed that the handling of the shawl over the years would have posed problems for forensic analysis.

“Even if it was really present at the murder scene, and bizarrely was kept (none of Catherine Eddowes' other clothes were), and kept unwashed, the way it has been handled since would render DNA analysis cripplingly problematic,” he tweeted on Monday.

King also took issue with the use of mitochondrial DNA to determine the identity of the suspect. She said the study’s authors didn’t provide a lot of data as to how they reached their findings.

“Because the scientists who have written the paper have not actually put the results in there, it could be that thousands of people actually share that mitochondrial DNA type,” she said.

Although mtDNA from the shawl could have been theoretically linked to Eddowes' descendants because it’s passed through the female line, King said the researchers’ claim to have used mtDNA to connect Kosminkski’s relatives is questionable.

“The suspect couldn't have passed on his mitochondrial DNA, as he was a man,” she tweeted.

Rutherford, too, called into question the researchers “scant methods.”

“This is terrible science, and terrible history. It doesn't warrant discussion in the popular press, let alone in an academic journal,” he said.

Both geneticists said they were surprised the study passed peer review before publication.

“I personally have no idea how it managed to get through the review process because it’s such poor science,” King said. “It’s not a particularly robust study that they’ve done.”