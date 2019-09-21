Police use night-vision drone to find two missing hikers in Halifax
Halifax's Long Lake Provincial Park is seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 11:11AM EDT
HALIFAX -- A drone with night-vision equipment was used early Saturday morning to find a pair of missing hikers in a wooded area of Halifax.
Police received a call shortly after midnight that two women had gone hiking on the Long Lake Trails in Halifax and had not returned.
Due to the size of the area and unknown location of the missing hikers, Halifax Regional Municipality Fire & Emergency responded with a drone.
Shortly before 3 a.m., the hikers -- aged 53 and 58 -- were located utilizing the drone's night-vision equipment.
A Police Service dog and officers with night-vision equipment were directed to the hikers' location.
Neither hiker was injured, but were checked by paramedics as a precaution.
This report by the Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2019.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Police use night-vision drone to find two missing hikers in Halifax
- 'Death by a thousand cuts': 3 billion fewer birds in Canada, U.S. than in 1970
- There are so many dragonflies that they're showing up on weather radar
- A year in the ice: Scientists set sail on Arctic expedition
- House intel chief says Facebook working on election threats