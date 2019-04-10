For the first time ever, space researchers have been able to capture an image showing a black hole.

Scientists affiliated with the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration released the picture Tuesday, at six simultaneous press conferences around the world.

“It feels like really looking at the gates of hell, at the end of space of time – the event horizon, the point of no return,” Carlos Moedas, the European Union’s commissioner of research, science and innovation, said at a press conference in Belgium.

Captured with the help of eight telescopes located around the world, the picture shows a section of the M87 galaxy. Moedas described it as being “500 billion billion kilometres” from Earth.

The image shows a ring of intense light surrounding a black circle. Black holes are often produced by dying stars. They are extremely dense celestial bodies containing such strong gravitational fields that even light cannot escape their pull

“You cannot see a black hole, but you can actually see its shadow,” Moedas said.

The research team involved in creating the photograph included Avery Broderick, an astrophysicist who works at the University of Waterloo in Ontario.

Scientists have obtained the first image of a black hole, using Event Horizon Telescope observations of the center of the galaxy M87. The image shows a bright ring formed as light bends in the intense gravity around a black hole that is 6.5 billion times more massive than the Sun pic.twitter.com/AymXilKhKe — Event Horizon 'Scope (@ehtelescope) April 10, 2019

With files from The Canadian Press

This story has been corrected to show that the black hole is located in the M87 galaxy, and not the Milky Way.