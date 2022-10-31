'Planet killer' near-Earth asteroid spotted, the largest in 8 years
Astronomers have spotted three near-Earth asteroids that were lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. One of the asteroids is the largest potentially hazardous object to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years.
The asteroids belong to a group found within the orbits of Earth and Venus, but they're incredibly difficult to observe because the brightness of the sun shields them from telescope observations.
To avoid the sun's glare, astronomers leaped at the chance to conduct their observations during the brief window of twilight. An international team spied the space rocks while using the Dark Energy Camera located on the Víctor M. Blanco 4-metre Telescope located at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile.
Their findings published Monday in The Astronomical Journal.
One of the asteroids, called 2022 AP7, is 1.5 kilometres (0.9 miles) wide and has an orbit that could bring it within Earth's path in the future, but it's difficult for the scientists to know when.
"Our twilight survey is scouring the area within the orbits of Earth and Venus for asteroids," said lead study author Scott S. Sheppard, an astronomer at the Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, in a statement.
"So far we have found two large near-Earth asteroids that are about 1 kilometre across, a size that we call planet killers."
The other two asteroids, 2021 LJ4 and 2021 PH27, are on much safer orbits that don't pose a risk to Earth.
Astronomers are intrigued by 2021 PH27, however, because it's the closest known asteroid to the sun. As the space rock moves closer to our star, its surface reaches temperatures hot enough to meld lead.
Asteroid-hunting astronomers face quite a challenge if they want to find space rocks within the inner solar system -- which includes Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars and the main asteroid belt. In order to avoid the harsh light of the sun, they only have two 10-minute windows each night to sweep the area with ground-based telescopes.
During twilight, astronomers still face the complications of a bright sky in the background due to the sun. And in order to search the inner solar system, their telescopes must focus near the horizon, which means they have to peer through Earth's thick atmosphere and its blurring effects.
If things sound complicated for ground-based telescopes, observations of the inner solar system are impossible for space-based telescopes like Hubble and James Webb because the sun's heat and intense light could fry their instruments, which is why both space observatories are pointed away from the star.
The Dark Energy Camera's wide-field capability helped astronomers overcome their observational challenges and they were able to sweep vast stretches of the night sky in detail.
"Large areas of sky are required because the inner asteroids are rare, and deep images are needed because asteroids are faint and you are fighting the bright twilight sky near the Sun as well as the distorting effect of Earth's atmosphere," Sheppard said. "DECam can cover large areas of sky to depths not achievable on smaller telescopes, allowing us to go deeper, cover more sky, and probe the inner Solar System in ways never done before."
Near-Earth objects are asteroids and comets with an orbit that places them within 30 million miles (48.3 million kilometres) from Earth. Detecting the threat of near-Earth objects that could cause grave harm is a primary focus of NASA and other space organizations around the world.
No asteroids are currently on a direct impact course with Earth, but more than 27,000 near-Earth asteroids exist in all shapes and sizes.
While NASA recently proved it can successfully alter the motion of an asteroid in space with September's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART mission, astronomers first must find space rocks that pose a threat to our planet. Instruments like the Dark Energy Camera, as well as future space-based observatories like the Near Earth Object Surveyor, can pinpoint previously unknown asteroids.
Studying and understanding asteroid populations will also help scientists learn the distribution and dynamics of space rocks -- like how the heat of the sun can fracture and fragment them over time.
"Our DECam survey is one of the largest and most sensitive searches ever performed for objects within Earth's orbit and near to Venus's orbit," Sheppard said. "This is a unique chance to understand what types of objects are lurking in the inner Solar System."
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario tables back-to-work legislation to block education workers from striking
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce has formally tabled back-to-work legislation that aims to block a planned strike by school support staff.
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
BREAKING | Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
CTV News Special | 'This is the monster of my childhood': How a Canadian nurse came face to face with Idi Amin in his dying days
On the 50th anniversary of Idi Amin's expulsion of South Asians from Uganda, a Canadian nurse tells her story of coming face to face with the dictator who destroyed her family's life. Read the harrowing account by Omar Sachedina on CTVNews.ca
WATCH LIVE | 'Absolutely not': ex-chief Sloly on whether he was looking to assign blame for convoy protests
A lawyer for the Ottawa police suggested Monday that former chief Peter Sloly was concerned about losing his job -- and was already looking for someone else to blame -- several days into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests that gridlocked the capital city last winter.
Suspended sentence for Calgary woman who left body of newborn daughter in dumpster
An Alberta judge has handed a suspended sentence to the mother of a baby found dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017, despite the Crown's request that she serve up to six months.
'Planet killer' near-Earth asteroid spotted, the largest in 8 years
Astronomers have spotted three near-Earth asteroids that were lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. One of the asteroids is the largest potentially hazardous object to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years.
3 found dead in Greater Sudbury, Ont. home
Three people were found dead inside a Coniston-area home Sunday night, Greater Sudbury Police Service says.
BREAKING | B.C. announces new payment model for family doctors
The B.C. government has announced a new payment model for family doctors that officials hope will help address some of the trouble attracting and retaining physicians in the province.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario tables back-to-work legislation to block education workers from striking
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce has formally tabled back-to-work legislation that aims to block a planned strike by school support staff.
-
Tentative agreement reached between B.C. teachers and employer, union says
The B.C. Teachers' Federation has notified members that the union's bargaining team has reached a tentative agreement with the province on a new contract.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
-
3 found dead in Greater Sudbury, Ont. home
Three people were found dead inside a Coniston-area home Sunday night, Greater Sudbury Police Service says.
-
Suspended sentence for Calgary woman who left body of newborn daughter in dumpster
An Alberta judge has handed a suspended sentence to the mother of a baby found dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017, despite the Crown's request that she serve up to six months.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Absolutely not': ex-chief Sloly on whether he was looking to assign blame for convoy protests
A lawyer for the Ottawa police suggested Monday that former chief Peter Sloly was concerned about losing his job -- and was already looking for someone else to blame -- several days into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests that gridlocked the capital city last winter.
World
-
'Manmade disaster': Officials criticized over Seoul deaths
Seoul police assigned 137 officers to manage a crowd of Halloween revellers anticipated to number over 100,000 over the weekend -- a decision that has come under intense criticism following the deaths of more than 150 people when the group surged.
-
Brazil's Lula to reclaim presidency after beating Bolsonaro
Brazilians delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a bitter presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro's far-right politics.
-
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
Authorities have arrested a drugstore worker in the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls in the woods near their northern Indiana hometown nearly six years ago, and said Monday it's concerning that the suspect has been living in their same small community.
-
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks
For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump's company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax fraud.
-
U.S. Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions
Members of the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority are questioning the continued use of affirmative action in higher education in lengthy arguments Monday in which the justices are wrestling with difficult questions of race.
-
Somalia car bombings death toll rises to 120: health minister
The number of people killed by two car bombs that exploded outside the education ministry in Somalia's capital Mogadishu has risen to at least 120 people, the health minister said on Monday.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Absolutely not': ex-chief Sloly on whether he was looking to assign blame for convoy protests
A lawyer for the Ottawa police suggested Monday that former chief Peter Sloly was concerned about losing his job -- and was already looking for someone else to blame -- several days into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests that gridlocked the capital city last winter.
-
Canada sanctions Iranian police force, university as regime cracks down on protests
Canada is adding Iran's national police force and an Iranian international university to its sanctions list as Tehran continues to crack down on weeks of dissent.
-
Bank of Canada did 'the right thing' by increasing interest rate quickly: former BoC governor
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge says the current head of the central bank made the right decision to increase the key interest rate as quickly as he did in an effort to staunch inflation.
Health
-
In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected
Monkeypox has spread worldwide this year, infecting 77,000 people. Global health bodies have counted far fewer cases in Africa during the current outbreak than in Europe and the United States, which snapped up the limited number of vaccines this year when the illness arrived at their shores. But the outbreak in Africa, and its death toll, could be much greater than recorded in official statistics.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. announces new payment model for family doctors
The B.C. government has announced a new payment model for family doctors that officials hope will help address some of the trouble attracting and retaining physicians in the province.
-
What does Russia's withdrawal from a grain deal with Ukraine mean for global hunger?
Russia's decision to pull out of an agreement that guaranteed safe passage for ships carrying vital grain exports from Ukraine has sparked 'grave concerns' over global food supply at a time when the world is already facing a growing hunger crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
'Planet killer' near-Earth asteroid spotted, the largest in 8 years
Astronomers have spotted three near-Earth asteroids that were lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. One of the asteroids is the largest potentially hazardous object to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years.
-
Instagram goes down for some users
Thousands of Instagram users reported issues with accessing the platform on Monday morning.
-
White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit
The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks.
Entertainment
-
Cormac Roth, musician and actor Tim Roth's son, dies at 25
Cormac Roth, a musician and son of actor Tim Roth, has died at 25 after a battle with cancer, the family announced Monday.
-
D.H. Peligro, drummer of legendary punk rock band Dead Kennedys, dies at 63
D.H. Peligro, a drummer for punk rock icons the Dead Kennedys and formerly the Red Hot Chili Peppers, died Friday from a head injury, his band announced. He was 63.
-
'Scrap': Canadian documentary looks at what happens to old airplanes, streetcars, phone booths
A Canadian documentary explores what happens to discarded objects, and how reusing may be more environmentally sound than recycling.
Business
-
Saudi, UAE back OPEC cuts as U.S. envoy warns of 'uncertainty'
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates defended on Monday a decision by OPEC and its allies to cut oil production, even as an American envoy warned of 'economic uncertainty' ahead for the world.
-
Energy stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets in the red
Strength in the energy sector helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets moved lower to start the trading week.
-
Grain ships sail despite Moscow's pullout from deal
Ships brought grain from Ukrainian ports on Monday, suggesting Moscow had stopped short of reimposing a blockade that might have caused world hunger, despite suspending its participation in a UN program to safely export grain from the war zone.
Lifestyle
-
US$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night
People are showing up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the U.S. to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night's massive US$1 billion Powerball jackpot.
-
'Scrap': Canadian documentary looks at what happens to old airplanes, streetcars, phone booths
A Canadian documentary explores what happens to discarded objects, and how reusing may be more environmentally sound than recycling.
-
Escaped king cobra crawls back to Swedish terrarium
A venomous 2.2-metre (seven-foot) king cobra that escaped from its home in a Swedish zoo has returned back home by itself, bringing a happy ending to over a week-long disappearance saga.
Sports
-
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving defends his tweet about a documentary deemed antisemitic and stands by sharing a video by Alex Jones
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving said that he is 'not going to stand down on anything I believe in' after he was condemned by the owner of his NBA team for tweeting a link to a documentary deemed to be antisemitic.
-
India cricket star Virat Kohli 'paranoid' over hotel video
India cricket star Virat Kohli says he is paranoid over his privacy after an "appalling" incident in which intruders allegedly filmed inside his hotel room during the Twenty20 World Cup.
-
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins 3rd tennis title in 3 weeks
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Denmark's Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 in the Swiss Indoors final on Sunday for his third consecutive ATP Tour title. He now has four tennis titles in 2022.
Autos
-
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
-
Max Verstappen sets F1 season wins record with 14th victory
Max Verstappen set the F1 record for wins in a season Sunday at the Mexico City Grand Prix with his 14th victory of the season. It broke the record set by Schumacher in 2004 and tied by Vettel it 2013.
-
Red Bull fined US$7 million for overspending F1 cost cap
The FIA on Friday ordered the F1 championship team Red Bull to pay a US$7 million fine and forfeit wind tunnel time as punishment for overspending by $1.8 million during Max Verstappen's first championship season.