A Woodland cariboo bull in Torngats is seen in this undated handout photo. (Mike Bedell / THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, CPAWS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 19, 2017 4:07PM EST
EDMONTON - Alberta has released a draft plan in an attempt to help recover endangered woodland caribou.
The draft plan is in response to a federal deadline under the Species at Risk Act that passed in October.
Alberta says it's trying to find a balance between achieving self-sustaining caribou populations, meeting the federal requirements and addressing economic and environmental issues.
The province will spend more than $85 million in the next five years to restore caribou habitat, build rearing facilities and come up with other measures.
That total includes $9.2 million already spent on recovery efforts.
Restoration work has already started in the Little Smoky and A La Peche caribou ranges, where seismic lines are being deactivitated and trees are being planted.
