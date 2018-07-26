

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A female duck in Minnesota appeared to have no need for a nanny when she was spotted swimming along with a whopping 76 ducklings in tow.

The unusual sight was captured by amateur wildlife photographer Brent Cizek who had set out on Lake Bemidji, in northern Minnesota, a few weeks ago. He told local media he was hoping to photograph a mallard he had seen there earlier. Instead, Cizek noticed a female common merganser, a freshwater duck, leading a rather large flock of ducklings behind her.

“I saw a couple Common Mergansers resting on the beach, followed by a Common Merganser mother who has her hands full with an adopted brood of 50+,” he tweeted on June 27.

A few weeks later, Cizek returned to check on the female duck he has now appropriately dubbed “Mama Merganser” and was startled to see even more ducklings in her care.

“MAMA MERGANSER! I was able to track down the now famous Lake Bemidji Common Merganser that has an adopted brood of over 76 babies!” he tweeted last week.

According to the National Audubon Society, a non-profit environmental organization, it’s not unusual for a common merganser to have a brood of 20 or so ducklings.

Seventy-six, however, is extraordinary.

“It was mind blowing,” Cizek told The New York Times. “I didn’t know that a duck could care for that many chicks.”

The National Audubon Society says on its website that common mergansers lay anywhere from eight to 13 eggs at a time and will often lay their eggs in other females’ nests. The organization theorized the species does this to increase its offspring’s chances of survival.

“It could effectively serve as a reproductive insurance policy,” the organization stated. “If a raccoon invades a merganser nest and destroys all the eggs, the female still has more offspring being safely incubated in other nests.”

Although this might explain where some of the ducklings came from, a female hen would never be able to incubate 76 eggs by herself, the National Audubon Society said.

What’s more likely is the “Mama Merganser” has adopted abandoned or lost ducklings along the way because adult ducks can’t tell which young birds are their own. The ducklings are also unable to differentiate between the adult birds and will follow another common merganser because it looks like their mother, the organization said.

Cizek’s photos have made waves online and among nature lovers who have praised him for sharing the remarkable images.

“Mama Merganser is famous,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

The photographer has returned a number of times to Lake Bemidji to take more photos of the common merganser and her burgeoning brood and update his online followers of their progress.

“Spent another morning with the mergansers. They are growing so fast. They continue to venture further out on their own, but as soon as Mama Merganser starts heading somewhere, they all quickly follow suit,” he tweeted.

It’s expected the female common merganser will tend to the ducklings for a couple of more weeks before they go off to fend for themselves.

Another beautiful morning on Lake Bemidji.



Full gallery: https://t.co/3jz4NjnxVD pic.twitter.com/iBkC9NzLTu — Brent Cizek (@brentcizekphoto) July 24, 2018

I LOVE THESE BIRDS. pic.twitter.com/mCKJeiYMUh — Brent Cizek (@brentcizekphoto) July 24, 2018

Spent another morning with the mergansers. They are growing so fast. They continue to venture further out on their own, but as soon as Mama Merganser starts heading somewhere, they all quickly follow suite. Count is still at 70+. pic.twitter.com/MkIRc0wUnZ — Brent Cizek (@brentcizekphoto) July 23, 2018

I was able to head out onto the water before sunrise this morning and track down Mama Merganser and her large 70+ brood.



Full gallery: https://t.co/R943UEsV4y#minnesota #audubonsociety pic.twitter.com/9xciL9hzyr — Brent Cizek (@brentcizekphoto) July 22, 2018