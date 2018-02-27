Parts of Ramses II statue found in southern Egypt
The head of a statue of one of the most famous pharaohs, Ramses II, that was discovered along with other parts of a statue in the Temple of Kom Ombo, is seen in Aswan, Egypt, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 27, 2018 10:09AM EST
CAIRO -- Egypt says archeologists have discovered parts of a statue of one of its most famous pharaohs in the southern city of Aswan.
The Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday the head and chest of the statue of Ramses II were found in the Temple of Kom Ombo during a project to protect the site from groundwater.
Egypt hopes the find, along with other recent discoveries, will help revive its tourism sector, which has been battered by years of unrest since the 2011 uprising.
Ramses II, also known as Ramses the Great, ruled Egypt from 1279 B.C. to 1213 B.C. He is credited with expanding Egypt's reach as far as modern Syria to the east and Sudan to the south.
