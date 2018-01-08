

The Canadian Press





POINT PELEE, Ont. -- Parks Canada says a deer cull will close Point Pelee National Park from Jan. 12 to Jan. 26.

It says the cull is part of a multi-year plan to restore ecosystems in the park in southern Ontario.

Parks Canada says the "hyperabundant" white-tailed deer in the park can be a serious threat to ecosystems and a threat to forest health because of their consumption of plant life.

Officials say Point Pelee can ideally support 24 to 32 deer -- a total that government experts have established through over 30 years of monitoring and research.

There were an estimated 103 deer as of December.

Parks Canada says that, in addition to scaling back the deer population, park staff will plant more native vegetation and remove invasive plant species at Point Pelee.