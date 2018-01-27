Paris zoo to reopen after last truant baboons found
Published Saturday, January 27, 2018 12:43PM EST
Paris's main zoo was set to reopen Saturday after the last of around 50 baboons who had escaped from their enclosure were found overnight, the zoo authorities said.
A spokeswoman for the National Museum of Natural History said two females and a baby were tracked down at around 4:15 am (0315 GMT).
The zoo is expected to reopen around noon.
"The professionalism of the wildlife teams at the Paris zoo allowed for a happy ending ... we are analyzing the precise circumstances of the incident," the spokeswoman said.
The baboons remain in the area of the "grand rocher", a landmark central mountain inaccessible to the public at the zoo in the lush Vincennes area of the French capital.
The breakout was first noticed by a zoo worker, who saw the primates gathering in a service corridor used by personnel late Friday morning.
Safety procedures were immediately triggered, the zoo said in a statement, with a total of 60 firefighters, 20 police and all of the zoo's staff mobilised to capture the animals.
None of the baboons reached public areas and the evacuation was ordered as a precaution, the zoo said.
