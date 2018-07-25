Parents warned that Cake app isn't for kids due to high sexual content
The logo for the Cake - Live Stream Video Chat app can be seen. (Cake- Live Stream Video Chat/ Google Play)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 12:39PM EDT
TORONTO - The Canadian Centre for Child Protection says this cake isn't for kids.
The centre's Cybertip.ca program is warning parents that an app called Cake -- Live Stream Video Chat is a risk for teens due to its significant volume of sexual content.
It says within 12 hours of creating an account, it received four unsolicited messages with sexual content, including a sexually explicit video from a male user.
The centre says sections of the app include a "Hot List" and "Top Cakers" where the top 10 profile pictures are exclusively young females, most of whom are in provocative poses.
And it says teens can connect and share videos with anyone, which increases the risk of sextortion.
The centre says the app encourages users to share live video broadcasts and to video chat with new people by rewarding them with "diamonds," which can be exchanged for cash value.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Researchers use leaf blower to see how lizards endure storms
- Parents warned that Cake app isn't for kids due to high sexual content
- Oilsands could eventually acidify area size of Germany: study
- Calgary university develops investigative tool for wildfires, oil spills
- Researchers believe they've found liquid water on Mars