

CTVNews.ca Staff





Apple issued a voluntary recall for a limited number of MacBook Pro laptops on Thursday due to a risk of overheating batteries that could pose a safety risk.

The notice affects a select number of 15-inch MacBook Pro computers mostly sold between September 2015 and February 2017.

Affected laptops can be identified by their serial number. Customers are encouraged to check online to see if their laptop is eligible for a free battery replacement.

Service to replace the battery could take one to two weeks, Apple said in a statement. The program is for battery replacement only.

The voluntary recall does not affect any other MacBook products, such as the MacBook Air.