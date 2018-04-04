

Emilie Hanskamp , Special to CTVNews.ca





Science should be fun for everyone. This was the guiding principle behind the launch of the Ontario Science Centre’s “Sensory-friendly Saturdays,” a new program designed specifically for children with neurodevelopmental disorders.

The initiative, which held its first event this past weekend in Toronto, is the result of a partnership between the Ontario Science Centre and the Geneva Centre for Autism.

“Many families with children who have neurodevelopmental disorders face a number of barriers to visiting and getting the most out of museums and attractions,” said Nancy Bent from the Geneva Centre for Autism in a statement to the Ontario Science Centre.

In an effort to break down those barriers, visitors of all ages and abilities are invited to “embrace and celebrate neurodiversity” through a series of family-friendly programs, including a planetarium open house.

Instead of the usual 40-minute-long planetarium presentation, the experience has been modified so that people can come and go as they please, asking questions along the way.

“It makes for a much more customized and personalized experience,” Rachel Ward-Maxwell, Researcher and Programmer at the Ontario Science Centre, told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

A recent report by the Public Health Agency of Canada estimated that one in every 66 Canadian children and youth aged five to 17 has autism spectrum disorder, or ASD.

To gather more data on ASD, Science Centre visitors can also participate in on-site research studies conducted by the Bloorview Research Institute’s Autism Research Centre.

The Science Centre has put together a comprehensive story booklet to inform visitors with sensory processing difficulties about what to expect. Lineup wait times, temperature changes and noise warnings are all included in the online social learning tool, allowing museum-goers to make the necessary arrangements ahead of their visit.

Sensory-friendly Saturdays will also take place on April 7, April 14 and April 21 at the Ontario Science Centre.