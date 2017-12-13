Officials watching for oiled birds after sheen reported off Newfoundland
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 7:49AM EST
FOGO ISLAND, N.L. - Federal officials say they are watching for oiled birds off the northern coast of Newfoundland and Labrador near Fogo Island after a report of a light oil sheen in the area.
A news release from Environment Canada asks the public to report any sign of oil or birds covered in oil off the coast of the Island.
The agency asked the public today to call an environmental emergency line and is cautioning against handling the birds as it may cause them further harm.
Fogo Island is located about 450 kilometres northwest of St. John's.
It is reachable by a ferry that travels about 35 kilometres off Newfoundland's northern coast to reach it.
Residents were also informed that birds can be reported to provincial Conservation and Protection offices at Twillingate, Glovertown, Bonavista and Clarenville.
