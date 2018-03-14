

The Associated Press





SAN FRANCISCO -- Wildlife officers say a Northern California man shot more than 130 hawks and other protected birds of prey.

California fish and wildlife spokesman Capt. Patrick Foy said Wednesday that officers found hawks heaped in piles on the man's property in rural Lassen County, which borders Nevada.

The wildlife agency calls it California's largest poaching case on record involving raptors.

Foy says a tip about a man seen shooting a hawk led wildlife officers to the property.

Officers have arrested the property owner and charged him with illegally killing raptors and other protected birds.

Foy says authorities don't know what motivated the killings.