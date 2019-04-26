Ocean changes affected deadly duo of Mozambique cyclones
Cyclone damaged cars in Moroni, Comoros, on April 25, 2019. (Anziza M'Changama / AP)
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 9:20AM EDT
BERLIN -- Warming waters and rising sea levels are affecting cyclones such as those that have wrought havoc in Mozambique in recent weeks, making them potentially more deadly.
Experts say the jury is still out on whether the unprecedented double-whammy of storms to hit the southern African nation is a consequence of climate change.
But the United Nations weather agency said Friday that coastal areas will become more vulnerable with the sea-level rise induced by global warming.
The World Meteorological Agency and the Red Cross federation warned that Cyclone Kenneth , which made landfall Thursday evening, is expected to bring heavy rainfall to already saturated soil and dams.
Last month, flooding caused by Cyclone Idai swamped large parts of central Mozambique, killing over 600 people and displacing thousands more.
