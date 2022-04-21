Obama pressures Big Tech on disinformation in Silicon Valley speech

U.S. Former President Barack Obama speaks during the Challenges to Democracy in the digital Information Realm symposium hosted by the Cyber Policy Center at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) U.S. Former President Barack Obama speaks during the Challenges to Democracy in the digital Information Realm symposium hosted by the Cyber Policy Center at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that examines the impact that invasive earthworms have on species that are native to North America.

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin reports on two papers looking at whether or not the world's tropical rainforests are heading towards a total collapse.

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that looks at the importance of temperature when it comes to the survival of boreal forests.

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

Dan Riskin on why climate change could cause rogue waves

Dan Riskin on how well Canada is protecting coastal wildlife

Dan Riskin on why the flowering dates of plants are changing

Dan Riskin on trust between scientists and the public

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

  • Pterosaurs were covered with colourful feathers, study says

    Pterosaurs ruled the skies during the age of the dinosaurs. Not only did these flying reptiles have feathers, but they could actually control the colour of those feathers on a cellular level to create multicolour plumage in a way similar to modern birds, new research has revealed.

    This is an artist's illustration of the colourful feathered pterosaur Tupandactylus. (Bob Nicholls via CNN)

  • Jupiter's moon Europa may have a habitable ice shell

    On Jupiter's moon Europa, a saltwater ocean exists deep beneath a thick ice shell. Now, a surprising connection between the ice shell and the Greenland ice sheet on Earth has provided new insight: Europa's ocean may be habitable, according to a new study.

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social