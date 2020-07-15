TORONTO -- A sophisticated cyberattack on Wednesday targeted multiple high-profile Twitter users, including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates and Elon Musk, in an attempt to scam millions of followers who clicked a dubious link asking for money.

The attack, which appears to be coordinated, somehow gained access to the official Twitter accounts of the prominent public figures along with tech giant Apple and multiple cryptocurrency sources, including Binance, Ripple and Gemini. Rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West also appear to have been targeted.

Messages posted to the accounts Wednesday afternoon asked users to send bitcoins to a long, anonymized link and said the money would be doubled and returned to the sender.

“I am giving back to the community,” read a message posted on Biden’s account, which has since been deleted. “All Bitcoin sent to the address below will be sent back doubled! If you send $1,000, I will send back $2,000. Only doing this for 30 minutes.”

A similarly worded message was posted to the Twitter account belonging to Obama, who has the most followers on the platform, at 120 million.

In some cases, the tweets garnered hundreds of retweets and were widely shared. It’s unclear how many followers fell for the scam or how the hackers accessed the accounts.

Twitter said it is investigating the security incident and is “taking steps to fix it,” adding that it will provide an update shortly.

We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

This is a developing story. More to come.