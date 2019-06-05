Apple is officially pulling the plug on one of its most well-known apps.

For over 15 years, iTunes has been the centrepiece of Apple’s entertainment software. But, after phasing out the iTunes app for iPhone and iPod users, the company announced this week it will break the software into three separate apps for Mac users: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV.

But Apple ending support for iTunes isn’t just a matter of nostalgia. Many users have spent years building their music collection within the program, transferring their old CDs into the app to create a digital music library.

So what happens to that music library now?

You’ll still have access to your old iTunes library

ITunes will be officially phased out on Mac computers once Apple releases its new operating system, macOS Catalina. But don’t worry—Apple Music will automatically import your existing music libraries from iTunes, including any music you imported from CDs or MP3s.

Just like in iTunes, your music libraries will be automatically synced to iCloud to use on your iPhone or iPod.

Similarly, you will be able to access any TV shows or movies you have previously purchases through iTunes in the new Apple TV app.

Will I have to subscribe to Apple Music’s streaming service?

No. Although one of Apple Music’s key features is a streaming service that offers access to over 50 million songs, you won’t be forced to sign up for the CAD$9.99 per month membership to use the app.

You will also still be able to purchase songs or albums through the app, just like in iTunes.

I’m a Windows user—does this affect me?

Apple’s announcement only mentioned changes to its Mac operating system, leaving Windows users with questions about what will happen to their iTunes app.

According to a report from tech website Ars Technica, Microsoft Windows users won’t notice any changes to their iTunes app; however, it’s unclear how long the company will support the Windows software moving forward.