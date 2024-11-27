Sci-Tech

    • Northern lights may be visible in some U.S. states and Canadian provinces this week

    Aurora Borealis seen in winter in the Northwest Territories (Getty Images / wanderluster)
    The northern lights could be visible for residents in northern and upper Midwest states in the U.S. as early as Thursday, including some Canadian provinces.

    According to the space weather forecast from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for Thursday and Friday.

    A geomagnetic storm can occur when an eruption of solar material, known as a coronal mass ejection (CME), arrives at Earth, the NOAA said.

    The NOAA classified the geomagnetic storm as minor for Thursday and moderate for Friday.

    A geomagnetic storm can cause auroras borealis, also known as northern lights, typically seen at lower latitudes than normal.

    The aurora borealis may be visible in U.S. states from New York to Idaho, NOAA said.

    Canadians across Western Canada, including Manitoba and British Columbia, may get a glimpse as those provinces border the Midwest U.S.

    In early October, residents across provinces including Manitoba and northern Ontario got a spectacular light show with vivid northern lights showering the skies for several days.

