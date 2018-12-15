North America's biggest diamond dug up in Northwest Territories: mining firm
Dominion Diamond Mine said it has unearthed the biggest diamond ever found in North America. The 552-carat yellow diamond was discovered in Diavik Diamond Mine, 218 kilometres south of the Arctic Circle. (Image courtesy of Dominion Diamond Mines)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 15, 2018 8:30PM EST
YELLOWKNIFE - A Canadian mining firm says it has unearthed the largest diamond ever found in North America.
Dominion Diamond Mines says the 552-carat yellow diamond was found at its Diavik mine in the Northwest Territories in October.
It says the stone "far surpasses" the previous record-holder, known as the Diavik Foxfire, which was found at the same mine in 2015.
Dominion, which owns 40 per cent of the Diavik mine, says in a statement that the find "is completely unexpected for this part of the world and marks a true milestone for diamond mining in North America."
It says the gem will not be sold in its rough form, and the company will find a partner in the coming weeks to cut and polish the stone.
The company says it's too early to determine a value for the giant diamond, but the Diavik Foxfire eventually yielded two stones that sold for US$1.3 million.
