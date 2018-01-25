

CTVNews.ca Staff





Researchers at the University of Manitoba have found that noise pollution from oil and gas infrastructure may be drowning out important parts of the songs of grassland sparrows.

To compensate, the birds are having to adjust their song to make themselves heard over the loud noises of oil pumps and generators.

Though to humans, a bird’s song may sound like random tweeting, but for birds, their songs are actually quite complex. Birds use their song to convey different types of information to other birds, such as how “sexy” the singer is, its species, and even its “name.”

A team at the University of Manitoba’s Natural Resources Institute has been studying Savannah Sparrows and has noticed that the tiny, yellow-headed birds have been adjusting their song’s pitch and tonality to try to get their messages across.

When surrounded by the loud noise of generator-powered screw pumps and pumpjacks, for instance, males use “buzzier” notes to send out their calls for love. But they don’t alter their songs when they are near quieter types of oil wells without generators.

It isn’t altogether surprising that birds compensate for noise by seemingly “yelling” the important pieces of information they want heard, said researcher Nicola Koper, a U of M professor of conservation biology.

“It’s kind of like if you were in a party situation and you’re trying to get your ideas across, you might just yell louder at the person next to you until they are actually like, ‘Oh okay, I know what your name is now.’ Birds do the same kind of thing,” she told CTV Winnipeg.

What the teams hope to study next is whether the birds’ attempts to change their songs are working.

The team says their findings could have important conservation implications, since grassland songbirds are declining faster than songbirds in any other ecosystem in North America, and disruptions from oil drilling may be further threatening this vulnerable species.

The team’s findings are published in this month’s The Condor: Ornithological Applications