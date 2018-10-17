

The Associated Press





COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri is honouring its Nobel Prize-winning scientist with an unusual accolade: a dedicated bicycle rack slot.

George Smith learned this month that he will share this year's Nobel Prize in chemistry with two other scientists.

Other schools have recognized their Nobel laureates with a dedicated parking space, but the 77-year-old faculty member is, by his own assessment, "not a good driver."

Smith told The Kansas City Star that he's no "bike enthusiast" but that he lives less than a mile from the Columbia campus and bikes to work every day.

It will be a standard bike rack, the same as those used by other bicyclists on campus. But the university plans to post a sign letting everyone know that this particular space belongs to a Nobel laureate.