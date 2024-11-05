Sci-Tech

    • Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist

    Images of strange white glob appearing on the province's beaches in Newfoundland are shown in this handout photo provided by the Environment and Climate Change Canada. (Handout/ Environment and Climate Change Canada) Images of strange white glob appearing on the province's beaches in Newfoundland are shown in this handout photo provided by the Environment and Climate Change Canada. (Handout/ Environment and Climate Change Canada)
    Share
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.

    Earth science professor Hilary Corlett collected a few sticky globs from a beach in Arnold's Cove, N.L., last month and took them to chemistry professor Christopher Kozak.

    He performed a series of tests and determined the blobs were made of polyvinyl acetate, a plastic commonly found in adhesives.

    Corlett says testing shows the gunk is plastic pollution and safe to touch, and she hopes there will be beach cleanup efforts to remove it.

    She also hopes officials will work to determine where the substance came from, and whether there are more blobs -- possibly much larger -- sitting on the ocean floor.

    Environment Canada did not immediately return a request for comment, but said Friday its scientists were analyzing the substance and that officials could not speculate about what it might be or where it came from.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    • How to help your tropical plants survive the winter blues

      Dreaming of a beach vacation? My guess is you’re picturing a palm tree. Fantasizing about life on a remote island? You’re probably envisioning a walk among birds of paradise, cannas and bananas. Nothing conjures up the feeling of the tropics like giant, lush-leaved plants, and if you live in the tropics or subtropics, you get to enjoy them year-round.

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    • Calls to cut PST on new home construction intensify in Sask.

      A rebate on the Provincial Sales Tax (PST) on new home builds was an election promise from the Saskatchewan Party. However, the federal Conservatives have gone one step further – calling for the GST on the builds to be axed nationwide.

    • Meet Regina mayoral candidate: Lori Bresciani

      The only candidate with experience on city council, with the exception of the incumbent, Lori Bresciani is promising to prioritize fiscal responsibility, community engagement and safety if she is elected to serve as Regina's next mayor.

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News