

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Kitchener's Leighanne Evans





This raptor isn’t quite as influential as Kawhi Leonard, but the Ontario peregrine falcon named after the Toronto Raptors star still has his own fans.

A group of falcon watchers visited CTV News Kitchener on Tuesday to witness the Canadian Peregrine Foundation banding and weighing three of the recently hatched “raptors,” as birds of prey are sometimes called.

“To see the little ones up close is a real treat, something that people don’t get to see very often,” said falcon watcher Cathi Stewart.

The real Kawhi Leonard has led the Raptors to the NBA finals for the first time in franchise history. They play the Golden State Warriors in the first game of the series on Thursday.

The chicks are perched atop the CTV communications tower where officials with the CPF retrieved them earlier this week for banding. The bands allow the birds to be identified and tracked in the future so the once-endangered species can be managed.

“We want to know where they get to and their migratory patterns,” said Rudy Kruppa, who works with the foundation that banded the chicks.

The other birds were named Jupiter and Hemera.