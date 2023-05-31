New Zealand airline is asking passengers to weigh in before their flights

In this photo provided by Air New Zealand, a woman hands her bag to a staff member to be weighed ahead of a flight in Auckland, New Zealand, on May 29, 2023. New Zealand's national airline is asking people to step on the scales before they board international flights. Air New Zealand says it wants to weigh 10,000 passengers as part of a monthlong survey to better estimate the weight and balance of its planes. (Air New Zealand via AP) In this photo provided by Air New Zealand, a woman hands her bag to a staff member to be weighed ahead of a flight in Auckland, New Zealand, on May 29, 2023. New Zealand's national airline is asking people to step on the scales before they board international flights. Air New Zealand says it wants to weigh 10,000 passengers as part of a monthlong survey to better estimate the weight and balance of its planes. (Air New Zealand via AP)

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on how climate change impacts Ironman triathletes

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that looks at whether Ironman triathletes with longer limbs performed better in higher temperatures.

Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough

Dan Riskin reports on how climate change is delaying colour change for snowshoe hares, causing their fur to stay brown when snow arrives.

Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

Dan Riskin reports on a region in Antarctica where ice is forming despite the fact that surrounding areas are melting.

Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Personality changes, confusion could be key signs your liver is failing

Imagine being struck with a sudden onset of confusion, struggling to think of words or to recognize your surroundings — and even ending up in the emergency department because of it. No, this isn’t a description of dementia, but of a common complication that can arise from serious liver disease.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social