New Russian internet law stokes censorship fears
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking the the media after the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, Saturday, April 27, 2019. Putin said Belt and Road fits with Moscow's initiative to develop a common market with four of its neighbors. (Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool Photo via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 12:29PM EDT
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a measure expands government control over the internet and which critics say will lead to widespread censorship.
The law, signed Wednesday, requires internet providers to install equipment to route Russian internet traffic through servers in the country. Proponents said it is a defence measure in case the United States or other hostile powers cut off the internet for Russia.
Critics say that would increase the power of state agencies to control information. Users, they add, would find it harder to circumvent government restrictions, and the quality of the connection may suffer.
