New discovery of a koala the size of a house cat could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the fossil record: study
Researchers have unearthed fossils that they say could bridge a 30-million year gap in the evolution of the koala, one of Australia's most iconic creatures.
Unlike the modern day koala, which takes a bit of muscle to hold in your arms, this newly discovered relative of the koala would've been much smaller, around the size of a domestic house cat, according to a recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports.
It weighed roughly 2.5 kilograms, said Arthur Crichton, study lead and PhD student from Flinders University who discovered fossil teeth of the new species at the Pwerte Marnte Marnte fossil site in Australia’s Northern Territory. The teeth are believed to be around 25 million years old.
Named Lumakoala blackae, this small animal "probably ate mostly soft leaves, but wouldn’t have turned down an insect given the chance,” Crichton said in a press release Thursday.
“Our computer analysis of its evolutionary relationships indicates that Lumakoala is a member of the koala family (Phascolarctidae) or a close relative, but it also resembles several much older fossil marsupials called Thylacotinga and Chulpasia from the 55 million-year-old Tingamarra site in northeastern Australia."
The Pwerte Marnte Marnte fossil site is thought to be the site containing the oldest terrestrial mammals from the Oligocene (around 33.7 million years ago to 23.8 million years ago), which can be found in Australia.
The discovery of Lumakoala blackae comes from field samples collected from the site in 2014 and 2020 and analyzed by Crichton. Although Pwerte Marnte Marnte contains a wealth of fossils, it's difficult to remove them from the limestone. These fossils were processed from 2020 to 2022 at the Flinders University Palaeontology Lab using acid, rock saws and other mechanical tools to painstakingly release the fossils from the stone.
The field samples also contained fossils from two other early koala relatives, Madakoala and Nimiokoala, which are also described in the study.
The similarities between Lumakoala blackae's molars and those of older marsupials found in the Tingamarra site suggest that Lumakoala blackae could be one of the intermediary stages of evolution between those marsupials and the modern day koala.
Comparison of upper molar morphology between Chulpasia jimthorselli, Lumakoala blackae and the modern koala. (A. Crichton / Flinders University)
“These Tingamarran marsupials are less mysterious than we thought, and now appear to be ancient relatives of younger, more familiar groups like koalas,” Robin Beck, associate professor from England's University of Salford and co-author of the paper, said in the press release.
“It shows how finding new fossils like Lumakoala, even if only a few teeth, can revolutionise our understanding of the history of life on Earth.”
It's an exciting link in an evolutionary chain that has long been shrouded in mystery.
Australia is home to many unique animals not found anywhere else in the world, including an incredibly diverse range of marsupials.
Diprotodontia is the largest order of marsupials, including kangaroos, wallabies, possums, koalas, wombats and many others, totalling around 155 species.
"This group (Diprotodontia)is extremely diverse today, but nothing is known about the first half of their evolution due to a long gap in the fossil record," Crichton said in the release.
Molecular analysis suggests that Diprotondontia diverged from Agreodontia — an umbrella order of marsupials which includes species that later evolved into modern-day bandicoots, Tasmanian devils and numbats, among others — sometime between the late Cretaceous period (from roughly 100.5 million years ago to 66 million years ago) and the earliest middle Eocene (roughly 47.8 million years ago).
This means they would've diverged before Australia had completely finished separating from Antarctica, which only happened 30 million years ago. Australia and Antarctica were the last remaining pieces of the supercontinent Gondwana to separate from one another.
After separation, what followed was a long period of isolation for Australia, which allowed for the increasingly diverse evolution of marsupials and other species.
However, there's a lack of marsupial fossils from prior to the late Oliocene, making it hard to follow the path of evolution between much older fossils and newer ones. The key similarities found between Lumakoala's molars and two 55-million-year-old species potentially offer a way across that gap.
Thylacotinga and Chulpasia are small marsupials whose familial relationships have long been speculated to lie in South America, as it used to be part of Gondwana. Fossils similar to Chulpasia have also been found in Peru.
“In the past, it was suggested the enigmatic Thylacotinga and Chulpasia may have been closely related to marsupials from South America," Crichton said. “However, the discovery of Lumakoala suggests that Thylacotinga and Chulpasia could actually be early relatives of Australian herbivorous marsupials such as koalas, wombats, kangaroos and possums.
“If our hypothesis is correct, it would extend the Diprotodontian fossil record back by 30 million years."
The study raises the question of whether the koala's roots can be traced back to South American and Antarctica. This discovery is also the first time that an ancient relative of the koala has been found in Australia’s Northern Territory.
Although there is only one modern species of koala, there used to be many, with at least seven having been identified as active in the late Oligocene.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I haven't been able to purchase a home': What Liberal MPs are saying ahead of Trudeau arrival at caucus retreat
As Liberal MPs began to trickle into London, Ont. for the party's caucus retreat—ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival— the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes that came up. MPs also dismissed concerns about summer polling. Here's some of what's being said in the halls.
Popular over-the-counter medicines for colds and allergies don't work, U.S. FDA panel says
Phenylephrine, a popular ingredient in many over-the-counter allergy and cold medicines, is ineffective in tablet form, an independent advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreed Tuesday.
How a teenage Canadian prodigy landed a deal with one of the world's largest video gaming companies
As Sony gears up for the release of a new, action-packed game, critics are not just praising its innovative features but the 13-year-old video game developer behind it.
A warning from experts: 'The deepfakes you see now are going to be the worst you're ever going to see'
As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online.
As Hurricane Lee approaches Canada, here's how this season is shaping up
An above-normal hurricane season is expected for the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what that could mean for Canadians living in fear of a repeat of a like storm Fiona.
New discovery of a koala the size of a house cat could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the fossil record: study
Researchers have unearthed fossils of an early relative of the koala, around the size of a domestic house cat, which they say could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the evolution of the koala, one of Australia's most iconic creatures.
RCMP investigating reports of former Canadian air force members training pilots in China
The RCMP are investigating reports that former Royal Canadian Air Force pilots are training military personnel in China.
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
Trans Mountain says 'worst-case' could see pipeline completion delayed to end of 2024
The Crown corporation behind the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion says it may not complete the project before December 2024 if a regulator does not approve its request for a route deviation.
Canada
-
RCMP investigating reports of former Canadian air force members training pilots in China
The RCMP are investigating reports that former Royal Canadian Air Force pilots are training military personnel in China.
-
Critical violations found in Calgary kitchen at centre of 'largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a Calgary kitchen that supplied meals to several local daycares, leading to a massive E. coli outbreak among children and staff members, failed an inspection report earlier this month.
-
As Hurricane Lee approaches Canada, here's how this season is shaping up
An above-normal hurricane season is expected for the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what that could mean for Canadians living in fear of a repeat of a like storm Fiona.
-
B.C. premier 'white hot' angry over hospital release of accused in Vancouver triple-stabbing
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he is 'white hot' angry over the day release of a man from a forensic psychiatric hospital before he was arrested for a triple stabbing in Vancouver's Chinatown.
-
Tamara Lich told supporters to 'hold the line' over Emergencies Act, court hears
After weeks of protest during one of the coldest months of the winter, 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber recorded himself on a walk through the blockaded streets of Ottawa as supporters stopped him to ask him for photos.
-
It will take 20 years for governments to break even on Ontario EV battery plants, report finds
It will take about 20 years for the federal and provincial governments subsidizing two new electric vehicle battery plants in Ontario to break even, a new analysis has found.
World
-
Thousands are feared dead and thousands more are missing in flood-ravaged eastern Libya
Emergency workers uncovered more than 1,500 bodies in the wreckage of Libya's eastern city of Derna on Tuesday, and it was feared the toll could surpass 5,000 after floodwaters smashed through dams and washed away entire neighbourhoods of the city.
-
Israeli Supreme Court hears first challenge to Netanyahu's divisive judicial overhaul
Israel's Supreme Court heard the first challenge Tuesday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul.
-
A Russian passenger jet with a hydraulics problem makes a safe emergency landing in an open field
A Russian passenger plane with 170 people on board made a successful wheels-down emergency landing in a field Tuesday, and no one was seriously injured, officials said.
-
Guatemala President-elect suspends transition after agents raid election facilities, open vote boxes
Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arevalo said Tuesday he was temporarily suspending the transition process and called for the resignation of the attorney general following raids on electoral facilities during which government agents opened boxes of votes and photographed their contents in what experts called an unprecedented violation of the law.
-
How Libya's chaos left its people vulnerable to deadly flooding
Years of war and lack of a central government have left Libya with crumbling infrastructure that was vulnerable to the intense rains. Libya is currently the only country yet to develop a climate strategy, according to the United Nations. Here's a look at why the storm was so destructive and what obstacles stand in the way of getting aid to those who need it most:
-
Kevin McCarthy directs U.S. House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
U.S. Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he is directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family's business dealings, launching historic proceedings ahead of the 2024 election.
Politics
-
'I haven't been able to purchase a home': What Liberal MPs are saying ahead of Trudeau arrival at caucus retreat
As Liberal MPs began to trickle into London, Ont. for the party's caucus retreat—ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival— the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes that came up. MPs also dismissed concerns about summer polling. Here's some of what's being said in the halls.
-
Chong tells U.S. Congress closer co-operation with allies needed to combat foreign interference
Conservative MP Michael Chong is testifying before the United States Congress on his experience being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong was invited to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China as part of its study into 'countering China's global transnational repression campaign.'
-
Liberal MPs meet to prep for fall sitting, as Trudeau stares down slumping polls
Liberal MPs are gathering in London, Ont., to plan their strategy as the party grapples with rising discontentment toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Health
-
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
-
Critical violations found in Calgary kitchen at centre of 'largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a Calgary kitchen that supplied meals to several local daycares, leading to a massive E. coli outbreak among children and staff members, failed an inspection report earlier this month.
-
Turmeric might help treat your indigestion, study shows
The study, published Monday in the medical journal BMJ, compared how more than 150 people with dyspepsia, or indigestion, responded to either the drug omeprazole, turmeric — which contains the compound curcumin — or a combination of the two.
Sci-Tech
-
A warning from experts: 'The deepfakes you see now are going to be the worst you're ever going to see'
As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online.
-
Apple's new iPhone 15 generation gets faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports
Apple is expected to take the wraps off its next iPhone on Tuesday during what has become an annual late summer rite aimed at giving more people more reasons to buy the technology trendsetter's marquee product.
-
How a teenage Canadian prodigy landed a deal with one of the world's largest video gaming companies
As Sony gears up for the release of a new, action-packed game, critics are not just praising its innovative features but the 13-year-old video game developer behind it.
Entertainment
-
Author Sandra Cisneros receives Holbrooke award for work that helps promote peace and understanding
Author Sandra Cisneros is this year's winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, honouring writers who help foster "understanding between and among people."
-
An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book's acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim
Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography on Elon Musk is hitting shelves on Tuesday — and he is already walking back a major claim.
-
Talking Heads bring TIFF crowd to its feet with revamped film 'Stop Making Sense'
A boisterous world premiere for Talking Heads' revamped classic 'Stop Making Sense' brought a Toronto International Film Festival audience to its feet as moviegoers and the band themselves jumped up to dance, hoot and clap along to '80s hits.
Business
-
The Manitoba home of a former prime minister hits the market
The real estate listing for one Manitoba home promises aspiring house hunters the chance to live in a former prime minister’s digs.
-
It will take 20 years for governments to break even on Ontario EV battery plants, report finds
It will take about 20 years for the federal and provincial governments subsidizing two new electric vehicle battery plants in Ontario to break even, a new analysis has found.
-
Trans Mountain says 'worst-case' could see pipeline completion delayed to end of 2024
The Crown corporation behind the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion says it may not complete the project before December 2024 if a regulator does not approve its request for a route deviation.
Lifestyle
-
Parents call for better air quality in schools to protect against viruses, fire smoke
One of the most effective ways to protect kids and teachers against the dual threat of viruses and polluted air is better ventilation coupled with air filtration, parent groups and air quality experts say.
-
Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
-
Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during pandemic is recovered
A painting by Vincent Van Gogh that was stolen from a small Dutch museum in 2020 during a COVID-19 lockdown has been recovered, the institution that owns the artwork, said on Tuesday.
Sports
-
Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. fractured girlfriend's vertebra in NYC assault, prosecutors say
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.'s alleged attack on his girlfriend in a New York City hotel room left the woman with a fractured neck vertebra and a deep cut above her right eye, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment Tuesday.
-
Fans cheer German basketball team's return home after winning World Cup title
Fans cheered Germany's baFans cheered Germany's basketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time. The team, led by tournament MVP Dennis Schroder of the Toronto Raptors, went direct from a long-haul flight from the Philippines to an event Tuesday morning at a sponsor's headquarters in Frankfurt. sketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time.
-
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and the 39-year-old New York Jets quarterback will miss the rest of the season, coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday.
Autos
-
BMW to build new electric Mini in England after U.K. government approves multimillion-pound investment
BMW announced plans Monday to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles, protecting thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.
-
Tesla shares jump after Morgan Stanley predicts Dojo supercomputer could add US$500 billion in market value
Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer could fuel a US$500 billion jump in the electric vehicle maker’s market value, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note Monday.
-
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.