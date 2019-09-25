New climate report: Oceans rising faster, ice melting more
A boat navigates icebergs near the town of Kulusuk, Greenland, on Aug. 15, 2019. (Felipe Dana / THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP)
Seth Borenstein, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 5:26AM EDT
NEW YORK -- A grim new international science assessment concludes that climate change is making the world's oceans warm, rise, lose oxygen and get more acidic at an ever-faster pace, while melting even more ice and snow.
But that's nothing compared to what Wednesday's special UN-affiliated oceans and ice report says is coming if global warming doesn't slow down. It projects three feet of rising seas by the end of the century, much fewer fish, weakening ocean currents, even less snow and ice and nastier hurricanes.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says warming of oceans and ice will harm people, plants, animals, food and the world economy.
Report co-author Hans-Otto Portner says with sea level rise and all these changes, Earth is looking at a future completely different than it is now.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Researchers discover lost continent hidden under Europe
- Rise of the robots: Boston Dynamics' Atlas can now do gymnastics
- Japanese rocket blasts off with batteries for space station
- Five volunteers to study microplastics in Antarctica on Airbnb-sponsored expedition
- Canadian company confirms free Kik Messenger app to shut