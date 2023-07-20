New book explains how human brains are predisposed to believe conspiracy theories and political lies
A new book explores how human brains are predisposed to believe conspiracy theories and political lies.
"I studied the words of big liars throughout contemporary history, from Hitler to Trump and found common patterns," University of Toronto linguist Marcel Danesi told CTVNews.ca. "As Cicero and other ancient rhetoricians knew, who controls the language controls thought."
In his new book Politics, Lies and Conspiracy Theories: A Cognitive Linguistic Perspective, Danesi dissects the speech of prominent liars, dictators and hate groups and finds common threads, like the use of visually evocative and dehumanizing metaphors.
"Using such coded language reinforces the mind control that autocrats aim to exercise," Danesi said. "Calling a group 'dogs' or 'parasites,' over and over, eventually becomes accepted as true."
Danesi points to the Nazi regime, which described its targets as "pests" and "parasites" – terms that have been echoed more recently by white supremacists in the U.S. and elsewhere.
"Research shows that central metaphors 'switch on' existing circuits in the brain by linking together images and ideas, as for example linking a certain group to pests," the semiotics and linguistic anthropology professor explained. "The more these circuits are activated the more hardwired they become."
Danesi says our brains appear to be "predisposed" to these kind of thought formulas, which also allow us to accept conspiracy theories.
"When we are exposed to systemic lies, such as those of dictators and mind manipulators, repeated over and over, the brain seems to create a false memory code for them," Danesi said. "Conspiracy theories resist counter-argumentation because they cannot be disproved—only believed or disbelieved."
Another common thread between the "big liars" Danesi studied was the belief that a "deep state" or "cabal" secretly controls the world. Once someone is deeply entrenched in a conspiracy theory like this, Danesi notes they will often twist contradictory evidence to fit their own beliefs. A government denial, for example, could be seen as evidence of a cover-up.
"People will seek out information that confirms their own attitudes and views of the world, or else reinforces aspects of conditioned behavior, avoiding information that is likely to be in conflict with their worldview," Danesi added. "For this reason, it is unlikely that people with strong convictions will ever change their mind about anything."
With the internet-fuelled rise in disinformation and extremist vitriol, Danesi says it's important to remember how this kind of rhetoric can result in instability and violence.
"The believability of a conspiracy theory is reinforced by what psychologists call apophenia, defined as the proclivity to perceive meaningful connections among unrelated things," Danesi said. "History shows that violence against others is often related to the power of this effect."
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Understanding Bill C-18: Canada's Online News Act explained
Bill C-18, the Online News Act, has passed into law. But what does this bill, as well as plans by Google and Meta’s to start blocking Canadian news links, actually mean for Canadians?
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
N.L. judge upholds Trudeau Foundation bid to have sex harassment suit heard in Quebec
The Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court has sided with the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation in its bid to have a sexual harassment case heard in Quebec.
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting today, Paul Bernardo will stay at a medium-security prison after a review, and...
Five years on, Danforth shooting vivid for those affected, gun control key issue
It may have been five years since a gunman went on a shooting rampage through Toronto's Greektown, but the horror of what Demircan saw after being grazed by a bullet that night still hits hard.
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies that are leading the development of artificial intelligence technology have agreed to meet a set of AI safeguards brokered by President Joe Biden's administration.
Less than a quarter of Canadians are happy with how the government spends money: Ipsos survey
Less than a quarter of Canadians think the federal government is properly spending money on the most important issues facing the country, according to a new survey.
Canada Child Benefit increased, accounts for higher cost of living
Parents who receive the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) will start to see an increase, with the indexed-to-inflation monthly payment getting its annual boost this month.
Canada
-
Manitoba First Nation set to excavate area where potential unmarked graves may be
A First Nations community in western Manitoba is preparing to excavate the ground beneath a Catholic church after potential unmarked graves were found in the area using ground-penetrating radar.
-
Mother in B.C. Amber Alert case seen in Kamloops last weekend, may be accompanied by 2 men
Mounties say the suspect in an ongoing B.C. Amber Alert was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops last weekend.
-
Five years on, Danforth shooting vivid for those affected, gun control key issue
It may have been five years since a gunman went on a shooting rampage through Toronto's Greektown, but the horror of what Demircan saw after being grazed by a bullet that night still hits hard.
-
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
-
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
-
Understanding Bill C-18: Canada's Online News Act explained
Bill C-18, the Online News Act, has passed into law. But what does this bill, as well as plans by Google and Meta’s to start blocking Canadian news links, actually mean for Canadians?
World
-
2 men killed in New Zealand shooting were co-workers of gunman, who had violent past
The two men gunned down at a New Zealand construction site had worked alongside the shooter, police said Friday, and court records showed man had been convicted of domestic violence for attacking a girlfriend.
-
Muslim-majority nations express outrage and plan street protests over Quran desecration in Sweden
Muslim-majority nations expressed outrage Friday at the desecration of a copy of the Quran in Sweden. Some prepared for street demonstrations following midday prayers to show their anger.
-
Russia aims missiles at Ukraine's farm storage after days of hitting port facilities
Russian cruise missiles, flying low and hugging the terrain to dodge Ukrainian air defences, destroyed farm storage buildings in the Odesa region early Friday, Ukrainian officials said, as the Kremlin's forces expanded their targets following three days of bombardment of the region's Black Sea port infrastructure.
-
After decades of struggle in Israel, dozens of African Hebrew Israelites face deportation
Dimona, a city on the edge of the nation of Israel's Negev Desert, has been Toveet Israel's home for 24 years. Her eight children were born here and know no other country. Now, she and 130 other undocumented members of the African Hebrew Israelites of Jerusalem face deportation.
-
Thousands march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to protest Israeli government's judicial overhaul plan
Thousands of Israelis joined a march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Friday in the latest protest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow to push through a controversial overhaul of the judiciary system.
-
Sunak's Conservatives suffer 2 big defeats but avoid a wipeout in trio of U.K. special elections
Voters weary of economic pain and political turmoil handed Britain's governing Conservatives two thumping defeats Friday in a trio of special elections that point toward likely defeat for the party in the next national election.
Politics
-
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
-
Less than a quarter of Canadians are happy with how the government spends money: Ipsos survey
Less than a quarter of Canadians think the federal government is properly spending money on the most important issues facing the country, according to a new survey.
-
Trudeau cuts appearance in Belleville, Ont., short as protesters swarm motorcade
An event for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was cut short in Belleville, Ont., today after nearly 100 protesters surrounded him and his motorcade.
Health
-
Did you leave Canada for a surgery or medical procedure? We want to hear from you
If you recently left your province of residence or travelled abroad for a surgery or medical procedure due to long wait times in Canada, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Ontario regions face ambulance pressures; province won't release offload delay data
Several Ontario municipalities say their paramedic services are under immense pressure, with worrying stretches of times during which no ambulances are available to respond to calls -- but the province doesn't track the problem.
-
'We're in an emergency': Mercury exposure linked to high youth suicide attempt rate in Grassy Narrows First Nation
Mercury exposure in Grassy Narrows First Nation has been linked to the community’s high youth suicide attempt rate, which is three times greater than that of other First Nations in Canada, a new study has found.
Sci-Tech
-
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies that are leading the development of artificial intelligence technology have agreed to meet a set of AI safeguards brokered by President Joe Biden's administration.
-
California Science Center starts complex process to display Space Shuttle Endeavour vertically
A highly technical process began Thursday in Los Angeles to put NASA's retired Space Shuttle Endeavour on permanent display in the vertical launch position complete with external tank and two solid rocket boosters.
-
James Cameron calls Titan sub tragedy 'extreme outlier' after half-century of safe dives
James Cameron says the Titan submersible tragedy is an 'extreme outlier' after more than 50 years of safe deep sea exploration.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Oppenheimer' is Nolan firing on all cylinders; the esoteric big, beating heart of 'Barbie'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Oppenheimer,' 'Barbie' and 'Theater Camp'
-
Non-profit urges parents to buy toys, not real turtles ahead of ‘Ninja Turtles’ movie release
As the release of the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ movie draws near, a U.S. animal non-profit is urging parents to purchase toys for their children instead of live turtles.
-
Actors and writers on strike rally in Philadelphia and Chicago as union action spreads
Striking screenwriters and actors held rallies in Philadelphia and Chicago on Thursday as the labor dispute that has halted Hollywood spreads to more cities.
Business
-
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
-
Luxury real estate markets in Canada saw divergent performance in the first half of 2023: report
The performance of Canada’s major luxury real estate markets diverged in the first half of 2023, as some cities experienced a surge in momentum while activity waned in others, according to a new report from Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.
-
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto TikTok creator exposes shocking examples of Canadian shrinkflation
Neal Chauhan, a Toronto-based TikTok creator, is using the app to shine a light on 'shrinkflation,' or the covert, cost-cutting measures used by manufacturers to deceive consumers into thinking they’re getting a better deal than they are.
-
Flooded with sightseers, Europe's iconic churches struggle to accommodate both worship and tourism
A recent Saturday evening Mass at Sagrada Familia parish had all the hallmarks of a neighbourhood worship service, from prayers for ill and deceased members to name-day wishes for two congregants in the pews.
-
Here's how to explore the Canadian outdoors on a budget
Exploring the great Canadian outdoors can be costly, but an avid hiker and environmentalist says there are many ways to go camping without breaking the bank.
Sports
-
Strong support for Team Canada as fans gather to cheer on the players in their opening World Cup match
As Team Canada heads into its opening match at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Canadians are there to offer their support and cheer on the players.
-
Title return: Dodgers back at Globe for 1st time since 2020 World Series during pandemic
The Los Angeles Dodgers were isolated for a long time when they were last in North Texas -- and won the World Series in the most unusual postseason.
-
Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay in a first for U.S.-based pro leagues
Kevin Maxen, an associate strength coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has become the first male coach in a major U.S.-based professional league to come out as gay.
Autos
-
Average new car price in Canada now tops $66K
At the height of the pandemic, many car dealerships had empty lots and customers waiting for orders as factories had to shut down due to supply chain issues and a shortage of microchips. Now, due to low inventory levels and a surge in demand, new and used car prices continue to rise.
-
Tesla recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to seat belt issue
Tesla is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly after being repaired.
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.