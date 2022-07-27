Netflix back up after brief streaming outage
Netflix back up after brief streaming outage
Netflix Inc's streaming services were back up after facing a brief disruption across all devices, the company said on Wednesday evening.
At its peak, there were more than 1,300 incidents of people reporting issues with Netflix, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States.
The outage lasted for more than an hour, Downdetector said.
Netflix has nearly 221 million global paid subscribers, and remains a dominant streaming service around the world.
(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama and Nivedita Hazra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Pope Francis expresses 'shame and sorrow' for residential schools in Quebec speech
Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed shame and sorrow for the role Catholic institutions played in the "deplorable" residential school system, promising the church would help promote the Indigenous cultures the schools tried to erase.
