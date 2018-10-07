Nepal says its tiger population has almost doubled from 2009
In this Nov. 23, 2010 file photo, Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, right, the then Prime Minister of Nepal Madhav Kumar, center, and, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina attend the International Tiger Forum in St.Petersburg, Russia. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, October 7, 2018 8:17AM EDT
KATHMANDU, Nepal -- The number of tigers roaming the jungles of Nepal has nearly doubled because of initiatives from the government, conservationists and local authorities who have worked for years to increase the tiger population in the Himalayan nation, an official said Sunday.
Gopal Prakash Bhattarai of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation said that the latest tiger count showed there were 235 tigers in the jungles -- almost twice as many as the 121 that were found in 2009.
"Even the nation's prime minister is involved and he heads the National Tiger Conservation Committee," Bhattarai said, adding that there has been better security in the conservation areas and awareness among the people living near these locations.
Leaders of nations with tiger populations had met in 2010 and pledged to double the number by 2022.
Bhattarai said Sunday that Nepal is already heading in that direction and could be among the first nations to meet the goal.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Nepal says its tiger population has almost doubled from 2009
- Swedish girl pulls out pre-Viking era sword from lake
- Canadian scientists slam Italian professor's lecture on gender and physics
- Pompeii excavation yields rich garden scene in home shrine
- Hunk of rock used as doorstop is actually a meteorite worth US$100K