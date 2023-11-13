Sci-Tech

    • Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony

    A sign-up page for the application TikTok is shown on a cellphone in front of a screen with logos for the company in Sydney, Australia, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) A sign-up page for the application TikTok is shown on a cellphone in front of a screen with logos for the company in Sydney, Australia, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    KATHMANDU, Nepal -

    Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting "social harmony" in the country.

    The announcement was made following a cabinet meeting. Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud said the app would be banned immediately.

    "The government has decided to ban TikTok as it was necessary to regulate the use of the social media platform that was disrupting social harmony, goodwill and flow of indecent materials," Saud said.

    He said that to make social media platforms accountable, the government has asked the companies to register and open a liaison office in Nepal, pay taxes and abide by the country's laws and regulations.

    It wasn't clear what triggered the ban or if TikTok had refused to comply with Nepal's requests. The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

    TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, has faced scrutiny in a number of countries because of concerns that Beijing could use the app to harvest user data or advance its interests. Countries including the United States, Britain and New Zealand have banned the app on government phones despite TikTok repeatedly denying that it has ever shared data with the Chinese government and would not do so if asked.

    Nepal banned all pornographic sites in 2018.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

    RISKIN REPORTS

    Dan Riskin on how climate change impacts Ironman triathletes

    Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough

    Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

    Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

    Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

    Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

    Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

    Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News