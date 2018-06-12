

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal government has committed to placing Canada at the forefront of global cybersecurity and pledged to better protect Canadians from cybercrime.

The National Cyber Security Strategy, released on Tuesday, outlined the government's plans to work closely with provinces, territories, and the private sector to “shape the international cyber security environment in Canada’s favour.”

“By supporting advanced research, fostering digital innovation, and developing cyber skills and knowledge, the federal government will position Canada as a global leader in cyber security,” the report reads.

This latest report follows Canada’s first-ever Cyber Security Strategy, launched eight years ago. The government said the progress and accomplishments achieved under that plan in 2010 formed the basis for future action.

“Our new approach reflects the extent to which digital technologies have become essential to our way of life,” the report reads. “With a new Cyber Security Strategy, we can proceed with confidence in our digital age. In this reality, cyber security is the companion to innovation and the protector of prosperity.”