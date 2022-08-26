NASA wants to see your moon-inspired art
To celebrate the upcoming launch of Artemis I, NASA wants you to share your moon-inspired art on social media.
"Show everyone all your moon-inspired content with hashtag #NASAMoonSnap, and NASA will show some of them on social media and during the launch broadcast," actor and comedian Jack Black said in a video from NASA. "We're talking moon hats, moon photos, moon latte foam art. If it's got a moon in it, send it in!"
The #NASAMoonSnap hashtag can be used on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Reddit. Entries have already started pouring in.
NASA's Artemis program aims to land humans on the moon in 2025, including the first woman and the first person of colour.
The uncrewed Artemis I mission is scheduled to launch on the morning of Aug. 29 from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. It will test NASA's most powerful rocket, the Space Launch System, as well as the new Orion spacecraft, which will fly more than 64,000 km beyond the moon before returning to Earth, capturing images of both along the way.
#NASAmoonsnap Excited to go back to the moon! Future astronaut in training! pic.twitter.com/LJUZ6ev5lE— Keith (@kiloa) August 20, 2022
American astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first person to step on the lunar surface in July 1969. The last crewed mission to the moon ended nearly 50 years ago in Dec. 1972.
