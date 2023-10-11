Sci-Tech

    • NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -

    NASA on Wednesday showed off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft -- the most ever returned to Earth.

    Scientists and space agency leaders took part in the reveal at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

    The ancient black dust and chunks are from the carbon-rich asteroid named Bennu, almost 60 million miles away. NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft collected the samples three years ago and then dropped them off sealed in a capsule during a flyby of Earth last month.

    Scientists anticipated at least a cupful of rocks, far more than what Japan brought back from a pair of missions years ago. They're still not sure about the exact quantity. That's because the main sample chamber has yet to be opened, officials said.

    "It's been going slow and meticulous," said the mission's lead scientist, Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona.

    Black dust and particles were scattered around the outside edge of the chamber, according to Lauretta.

    "This is already scientific treasure," he said.

    Besides carbon, the asteroid rubble holds water in the form of water-bearing clay minerals, said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

    MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

    RISKIN REPORTS

    Dan Riskin on how climate change impacts Ironman triathletes

    Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough

    Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

    Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

    Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

    Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

    Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

    Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING As Israel strikes Gaza neighbourhoods, Netanyahu and opposition agree on unity

    Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News